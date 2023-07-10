Photos: Midtown’s annual art walk had people dancing in the streets

Photos by Mary Claire Boucher and Bob Conrad

The city of Reno was ready to party on Thursday night.

During the Artown event, Dancing in the Streets, musicians played across six stages in Midtown. Bands included genres from funk to hard rock, entertaining the crowd while local restaurants, food trucks and vendors kept them fed, hydrated and entertained.

Starting at 4 p.m. the annual event kicked off with small crowds sipping drink specials under the shade of tents and listening to tunes from local bands. As the night went on, crowds got larger—and wilder—but only in the best way possible.

Several streets were blocked off to keep patrons safe, and Midtown spots enjoyed an influx of business, including shopping destinations that put out clothing racks and hosted sidewalk sales. Some even stayed open late.

Main hubs included the space outside of Mari Chuy’s in The Sticks, the road between Noble Pie and Death & Taxes and Living Stones Church. The latter had several food trucks, a stage of rotating bands playing memorable classics, a gaming truck and several stations for kids. Flavored margaritas were served by Mr. Margarita and a couple of tap wagons were in attendance, too.

Death & Taxes served $12 cocktails under its own tent outside of the front door. Mari Chuy’s served $8 margaritas and had a tasting table out front for those 21+. Mexican dancers dressed in traditional outfits wowed the crowd.

The event was free to the public but a VIP option was available that included drink specials and rides from Pineapple Pedicabs.

The street festivities wrapped around 10:30 p.m. and patrons partied well into the night at Midtown bars and businesses.