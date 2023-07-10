72.6 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Arts & EntertainmentEventsFeatured

Photos: Midtown’s annual art walk had people dancing in the streets

By: Nora Tarte

Date:

Midtown Art Walk 2023. Mary Claire Boucher / This Is Reno

Photos by Mary Claire Boucher and Bob Conrad

The city of Reno was ready to party on Thursday night.

During the Artown event, Dancing in the Streets, musicians played across six stages in Midtown. Bands included genres from funk to hard rock, entertaining the crowd while local restaurants, food trucks and vendors kept them fed, hydrated and entertained.

Starting at 4 p.m. the annual event kicked off with small crowds sipping drink specials under the shade of tents and listening to tunes from local bands. As the night went on, crowds got larger—and wilder—but only in the best way possible.

Several streets were blocked off to keep patrons safe, and Midtown spots enjoyed an influx of business, including shopping destinations that put out clothing racks and hosted sidewalk sales. Some even stayed open late.

Main hubs included the space outside of Mari Chuy’s in The Sticks, the road between Noble Pie and Death & Taxes and Living Stones Church. The latter had several food trucks, a stage of rotating bands playing memorable classics, a gaming truck and several stations for kids. Flavored margaritas were served by Mr. Margarita and a couple of tap wagons were in attendance, too.

Death & Taxes served $12 cocktails under its own tent outside of the front door. Mari Chuy’s served $8 margaritas and had a tasting table out front for those 21+. Mexican dancers dressed in traditional outfits wowed the crowd.

The event was free to the public but a VIP option was available that included drink specials and rides from Pineapple Pedicabs. 

The street festivities wrapped around 10:30 p.m. and patrons partied well into the night at Midtown bars and businesses.

Nora Tarte
Nora Tarte
Nora Heston Tarte is a long-time Reno resident living on the southside of town. In addition to food, her hobbies include wine, hiking, yoga and travel. She is also the managing editor of a regional, lifestyle publication and freelances for other publications most frequently in the travel space. Nora received her bachelor's in Journalism from California State University, Sacramento before graduating from University of Nebraska, Lincoln with a master’s in Professional Journalism. You can follow her travel adventures, and local exploits, on her Instagram account @wanderlust_n_wine.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Former sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty to ‘sexually motivated’ coercion by force against a minor

Courts & Crime
A former Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputy pleaded guilty to a charge of 'sexually motivated,' coerced threat against a 14-year-old.

Photos: The circus came to town

Arts & Entertainment
People of all ages enjoyed the circus this weekend. The Bay Area’s Circus Bella gave a modernized performance based on classic circus acts. 

Just like dad used to make them

Food & Drink
Daddy’s Tacos NV, the mobile Mexican fare food truck, has moved into a permanent dining location on Mill Street.

Popular

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

SPCA ordered to pay $197,000 bond in lawsuit against Reno Iron Works

Courts & Crime
The SPCA of Northern Nevada on Friday was ordered by District Court Judge Kathleen Sirgurdson to cover the cost of a $197,000 bond in the nonprofit's legal dispute with Reno Iron Works.

Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth as a state holiday for the first time

Arts & Entertainment
Hundreds turned out to Idlewild Park on Sunday to celebrate Juneteenth. Unlike past celebrations, however, the event was held just after Juneteenth became an official state holiday.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC