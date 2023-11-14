Artown Encore Series presents: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes (sponsored)

The 2023 grand finale of the Artown Encore Series showcases Pink Martini at the Grand Sierra Resort’s Grand Theatre on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. A massive collective with a rotating membership that’s been active since the early 1990s, Pink Martini is a little orchestra that knows no stylistic bounds. Playing classical and jazz, Latin and pop, what threads the performances together is a lighthearted, jazzy vibe that basically demands you move along with it.

Pink Martini has performed with more than 50 orchestras in cities around the world, from the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the San Francisco Symphony to the BBC Concert Orchestra. Their first live breakthrough came at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997, while their orchestral debut came in 1998 with the Oregon Symphony. The ensemble played several New Year’s Eve concerts at L.A.’s Walt Disney Concert Hall across the 2000s and early 2010s, and they’ve performed multiple sold-out concerts at New York’s Carnegie Hall. Their live performance at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Oregon, was aired live on NPR and eventually released in 2009 as a live CD/DVD called Discover the World. The group have also graced late-night talk show stages, including Conan O’Brien, David Letterman and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

In a recent interview with Rock On Magazine’s Bill Kopp, Pink Martini founder Thomas Lauderdale said, “Well, I have said many times that I’d like to think that if the United Nations had a house band in 1962, we would’ve been that band. And I mean that in terms of aesthetics, and also in terms of the ethos of the band. So I guess that is sort of our mission statement. What we do is to bring people together through music by a band made up of people from multiple countries and backgrounds, both cultural and musical. Our music blends many genres and styles and even eras, and that comes through in both what you hear and what you see on stage.”

Pink Martini has become an Artown audience and holiday season favorite. Join the party for a memorable night of celebration, music and joy. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/17005EF9E9E0352C and range from $25-$80 (plus fees and taxes). For more information and ticket inquiries, please visit the Artown website at artown.org/PinkMartini.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.