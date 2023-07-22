Wild Garlic Pizza & Pub partners with local non-profit for Reno’s 2023 Artown (sponsored)

96.3 F
Wild Garlic Pizza & Pub partners with local non-profit for Reno's 2023 Artown

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

PizzArt. Image credit Sara Hunt. Used with permission.

Pizza + Art = PizzArt

Wild Garlic Pizza & Pub invites art and food lovers to its Mt. Rose location to enjoy a unique pizza and art event, dubbed PizzArt, benefiting Reno Food Systems, Wednesday, July 26, from 6 PM – 8 PM. Featuring a showcase by local artist Joe C. Rock, the event aims to strengthen Reno’s artist community by featuring local artwork and donating proceeds to local nonprofits.

“This event will serve as a platform for supporting local non-profit Reno Food Systems, and the Reno-Tahoe art community,” said Maggi Gebhardt, Executive Assistant. “To partner with an organization that’s made of farmers, mentors, and advocates that value where their produce comes from speaks directly to the heart of Wild Garlic Pizza & Pub.”

With a ticket purchase of $10, guests will be provided with passed appetizers and drink specials at the event. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network and view artwork by local distinguished muralist, Joe C. Rock. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Reno Food Systems, a local non-profit organization that invests in building a more resilient food system.

“We’re excited to bring back this event during Artown this year, and we hope everyone comes out to celebrate. Art is what keeps Reno beautiful, and pizza is what brings the community together,” said Gebhardt.

For more information about Wild Garlic and to purchase tickets to the PizzArt event, please visit http://www.wildgarlicpizza.com or the Facebook page at 

For more on Reno Food Systems visit https://www.renofoodsystems.org/.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

