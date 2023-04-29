Photos: GLM’s ‘Men On Boats’ takes a different look at history 

By Taylor Harker | Photos: Bob Conrad

Good Luck MacBeth’s production of “Men on Boats” showcases a diverse cast reenacting the 1869 exploration of the Grand Canyon by John Wesley Powell and his team of adventurers.

The twist is that none of the characters are played by cisgender males.

The play has received critical acclaim for its unique and thought-provoking take on American history. Drawing inspiration from Powell’s journal entries and other historical accounts of the expedition, it incorporates modern language and humor to bring the story to life. A killer playlist is featured between scenes.

The cast of “Men on Boats” take on the roles of Powell and his crew, as well as Native Americans they encounter along the way. The play relies on the actors’ physicality and vocal performances to create a vivid and immersive experience for the audience, using minimal props and scenery.

One of the central themes of “Men on Boats” is the idea of exploration and what it means to discover new territory. Some characters are obsessed with naming a landmark after themselves, while others are there for the thrill of adventure.

The expedition was fueled by a desire to conquer the unknown while acknowledging the violence and displacement that often accompanied such efforts. The characters face rough conditions such as limited food and resources, exhaustion and boats capsizing. Through the use of gender-blind casting, the play challenges the notion that history is exclusively the domain of white men, raising questions about whose perspectives are valued and who gets to tell stories.

The production features humor, wit and energy and takes a different approach to storytelling. It invites the audience to question how history has been taught over the years.

“Men on Boats” is a bold and engaging play that pushes the boundaries of theater and encourages critical thinking about history, gender and identity.

Details

Written by: Jaclyn Backhaus

Directed by Abby Rosen

Actors and crew

Major John Wesley Powell: Jessica Johnson

William Dunn: Claire Hachenberger

John Colton Sumner: Judy Davis Rounds

Old Shady: Liz O’Neil

George Bradley: Jasmine Johnson

O.G. Howland: Lily Perez

Seneca Howland: Evelyn Mejia Ronquillo

Frank Goodman: Michelle Calhoun

William Hawkins: Amanda McHenry

Andrew Hall: Charlie Chappell

Dates

Evening Show Dates: April 28, 29 at 7:30 p.m.

May 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Matinee Show Dates: May 7 at 2 p.m.

Tickets

Regular: $28 per person

VIP: $38 per person

Students: $15 per person

Seniors: $23 per person

Website: www.goodluckmacbeth.org