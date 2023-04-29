54.3 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
EventsFeaturedNews

Photos: GLM’s ‘Men On Boats’ takes a different look at history 

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

By Taylor Harker | Photos: Bob Conrad

Good Luck MacBeth’s production of “Men on Boats” showcases a diverse cast reenacting the 1869 exploration of the Grand Canyon by John Wesley Powell and his team of adventurers. 

The twist is that none of the characters are played by cisgender males.

The play has received critical acclaim for its unique and thought-provoking take on American history. Drawing inspiration from Powell’s journal entries and other historical accounts of the expedition, it incorporates modern language and humor to bring the story to life. A killer playlist is featured between scenes.

The cast of “Men on Boats” take on the roles of Powell and his crew, as well as Native Americans they encounter along the way. The play relies on the actors’ physicality and vocal performances to create a vivid and immersive experience for the audience, using minimal props and scenery.

One of the central themes of “Men on Boats” is the idea of exploration and what it means to discover new territory. Some characters are obsessed with naming a landmark after themselves, while others are there for the thrill of adventure. 

The expedition was fueled by a desire to conquer the unknown while acknowledging the violence and displacement that often accompanied such efforts. The characters face rough conditions such as limited food and resources, exhaustion and boats capsizing. Through the use of gender-blind casting, the play challenges the notion that history is exclusively the domain of white men, raising questions about whose perspectives are valued and who gets to tell stories.

The production features humor, wit and energy and takes a different approach to storytelling. It invites the audience to question how history has been taught over the years. 

 “Men on Boats” is a bold and engaging play that pushes the boundaries of theater and encourages critical thinking about history, gender and identity.

Details 

  • Written by: Jaclyn Backhaus
  • Directed by Abby Rosen

Actors and crew 

  • Major John Wesley Powell: Jessica Johnson
  • William Dunn: Claire Hachenberger
  • John Colton Sumner: Judy Davis Rounds
  • Old Shady: Liz O’Neil
  • George Bradley: Jasmine Johnson
  • O.G. Howland: Lily Perez
  • Seneca Howland: Evelyn Mejia Ronquillo
  • Frank Goodman: Michelle Calhoun
  • William Hawkins: Amanda McHenry
  • Andrew Hall: Charlie Chappell

Dates

  • Evening Show Dates: April 28, 29 at 7:30 p.m.
  • May 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Matinee Show Dates: May 7 at 2 p.m. 

Tickets 

  • Regular: $28 per person
  • VIP: $38 per person 
  • Students: $15 per person
  • Seniors: $23 per person

Website: www.goodluckmacbeth.org

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Officials: Swan Lake contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’

Government 0
Officials with local government agencies on Friday held a press conference to discuss the findings of PFAS found in lake water at Swan Lake. 

Lawmakers warn governor to stay in his lane 

Government 0
Gov. Joe Lombardo’s bill to modernize government and make it more efficient was questioned by lawmakers during a marathon four-hour hearing.

Drought is over, water restrictions aren’t say TMWA officials

Government 0
With the record breaking winter northern Nevada just experienced, there is no longer any drought in the area, but does that mean that residents should forget about water conservation?

Popular

Private land near school, Paradise Park draws concerns from citizens

Business 0
Homeless encampments continue to be visible in the area as the number of people experiencing homelessness is still on the rise.  One such area is a strip of private land near Paradise Park and Bernice Mathews Elementary School.

NV Energy bills projected to skyrocket in July 

Business 0
The average NV Energy bill for July is expected to reach $470 in Southern Nevada, up from $337 last year, and the average bill in Northern Nevada is projected at $212, up from $159 in 2022, says Nevada’s consumer advocate. 

Sparks council approves hiring law firm to defend firefighter who injured woman feeding cats (video)

Courts & Crime 0
Sparks firefighter Timothy Egan was sued last month after an incident in December that left an older woman suffering a brain injury, according to court documents.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC