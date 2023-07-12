84.6 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Arts & EntertainmentFeaturedNews

Good Luck Macbeth’s ‘Shark!’ attacks sensibilities in laughably ridiculous ways

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Mary Claire Boucher / This Is Reno
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Mary Claire Boucher / This Is Reno

By Kylie Burns | Photos by Mary Claire Boucher and Bob Conrad

For this year’s Artown, Good Luck Macbeth is putting on an original production spoofing the classic Steven Spielberg film “JAWS.” 

The plot remains the same: a man-eating shark is feasting on beach patrons and a rag-tag team consisting of a cop, a scientist and a fisherman take to the water to save the town. 

Since the parody was written by a team of local writers, there’s a lot of local humor injected in the show that I always appreciate as an audience member. 

The backdrop was perfect for the summer, and there were some moments that got some big laughs from the audience. 

I want to highlight Nick Josten’s performance specifically. He plays Bruce, the man-eating shark, among other random characters. His delivery was hilarious and anytime I spotted him on stage I knew I was in for a treat. 

In general, though, I didn’t find the show to be as funny as I’d have hoped to. 

A lot of the humor banked on the audience thinking random = funny. For example, at times some beach patrons would be dressed in ridiculous attire – like a Mandalorian helmet – but instead of finding the joke in this I was just confused. 

If you enjoy “Saturday Night Live”-style humor, though, then there will be a lot for you to enjoy in this production. Personally, it’s not my cup of tea.

I did enjoy the second half of the show more than the first. In this half the main cast of characters was out in the ocean tracking down the shark, an area of the plot that felt a little more focused. 

Side note: I have never seen “JAWS” prior to this show, but I did make sure to give it a watch before finalizing my opinions. 

Prior viewing of the classic film is not required to enjoy “SHARK!,” but it will help certain scenes to make sense. After watching the original film, though, I want to commend the casting done for this show. Each character resembled their original counterpart so perfectly – truly impressive!

The Details

  • Web: https://www.goodluckmacbeth.org/
  • Directed by: Gregory Klino

Evening Show Dates: 7/7, 7/8, 7/13, 7/14, 7/15, 7/20, 7/21, 7/22, 7/27, 7/28, 7/29 @ 7:30 PM

Matinee Show Dates: 7/9, 7/16, 7/23 @ 2:00 PM

Tickets

  • General Admission $28
  • Senior/Military $23
  • Student $15
  • VIP Champagne $38
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Mary Claire Boucher / This Is Reno
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Bob Conrad / This Is Reno
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Bob Conrad / This Is Reno
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Bob Conrad / This Is Reno
Eatin' ass at Shark! by Good Luck Macbeth. Bob Conrad / This Is Reno
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Mary Claire Boucher / This Is Reno
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Bob Conrad / This Is Reno
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Mary Claire Boucher / This Is Reno
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Bob Conrad / This Is Reno
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Bob Conrad / This Is Reno
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Bob Conrad / This Is Reno
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Bob Conrad / This Is Reno
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Bob Conrad / This Is Reno
"Goey Jilbert" punches the law in Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Bob Conrad / This Is Reno
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Bob Conrad / This Is Reno
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Bob Conrad / This Is Reno
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Bob Conrad / This Is Reno
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Mary Claire Boucher / This Is Reno
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Bob Conrad / This Is Reno
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Bob Conrad / This Is Reno
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Bob Conrad / This Is Reno
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Bob Conrad / This Is Reno
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Bob Conrad / This Is Reno
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Bob Conrad / This Is Reno
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Mary Claire Boucher / This Is Reno
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Mary Claire Boucher / This Is Reno
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Mary Claire Boucher / This Is Reno
Shark! at Good Luck Macbeth. Mary Claire Boucher / This Is Reno
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Commissioners ask for ‘new blood’ on library board, vote not to reappoint chair after caustic comments by far-right activists

Government
A far-right contingent that dominates public comment at local government meetings helped push for the removal of the library board chair.

New tools help the Downtown Reno Partnership take downtown cleaning to a new level (sponsored)

Sponsored
The Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) prides itself on ensuring the 110 blocks that make up its business improvement district boundaries are safe, clean and vibrant.

Top election official says new legislation will improve system, expand access to NV voters

Government
The 2023 legislature passed — and the governor signed — bills to expand voting access on tribal lands and in jails, to protect election workers, and to invest in resources to help state and county administrators run elections more smoothly.

Popular

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth as a state holiday for the first time

Arts & Entertainment
Hundreds turned out to Idlewild Park on Sunday to celebrate Juneteenth. Unlike past celebrations, however, the event was held just after Juneteenth became an official state holiday.

Another kind of drink flight: Coffee tastings land in Reno

Business
Rising for the People Coffee, which operates out of Haven on Earth Bakery & Deli on Double R Boulevard, is serving a delectable line-up of specialty coffees, and you can create your own flight from the menu.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC