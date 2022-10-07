‘Evil Dead’ the musical at Good Luck Macbeth is a bloody good time (photos)

I wasn’t quite sure what to expect with Good Luck Macbeth’s new “Evil Dead: The Musical” production. I knew it was a (likely) campy musical with a “splatter zone.”

What’s that? Pretty much what you might expect. It’s the front row of the small Taylor Street theater prepped for blood. Lots of blood.

Two of Good Luck Macbeth’s recent productions – the “Nightmare on Taylor Street” and “The Land Before Dinosaur Park” – have been spoofs. “Evil Dead” is an officially licensed production, however, but with the same kind of humor GLM’s plays have been known for.

Opening tonight, “Evil Dead” is not to be confused with “The Evil Dead” film of 1981 but there is definitely some crossover. It’s an adaptation of the movie, and a ridiculous one at that.

The theater describes the show like this: “Evil Dead The Musical takes all the elements of the cult classic films, The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness and combines them for one of the craziest, funniest, and bloodiest theatrical experiences of all time.”

Think: lots of blood, entrails, severed body parts, chainsaws, axes and shotguns.

Despite the absurdity of the plot and play in general, the talent here is incredible. I was almost convinced the actors were lip syncing; they sounded so good. There’s also great dancing and choreography.

And was that a live band I heard playing the music? It sounded like it.

The program credits list musicians that are never seen by the audience, except for a guitarist behind stage right who is occasionally visible. If indeed a band is performing behind the stage, that means the level of production here is exceptional.

“With so much uncertainty about the state of the world, we as a society continue to ride the wave of pop culture nostalgia finding comfort in the familiar,” the directors note in the program. “We felt the show asked a relevant and important question: Does the evil force instill wickedness with the five college students, or does it merely bring to the surface something that was always there, waiting to come out.”

Expect loud music, plenty of screaming, gore and of course, spraying blood. It’s a fun show that runs for an hour with a short break followed by another 45 minutes.

Get tickets soon, as opening weekend is already sold out. The show runs through Oct. 30. Tix in the splatter zone are a bit more and complimentary ponchos are available upon request.

Details

Website: https://www.goodluckmacbeth.org/

Oct. 7, 8, 9 (all sold out)

Oct. 12, 13, 14 (sold out), 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 30.

Cast

Ash: Jared Lively

Linda: Ilyana Nightingale

Scott: Michael Davanzo

Shelly: Kristina Hamlin

Cheryl: Elise Van Dyne

Ed: Ryan Costello

Annie: Paige Tatem

Jake: Ryan Kelly

Shemp: DJ Hope

Shemp Luis Galves

Directors

Joe Atack, Christopher Daniels