65.5 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Arts & EntertainmentEventsFeatured

Photos: ‘Misery’ loves creepy at Good Luck Macbeth

By: Kylie Burns

Date:

Stacey Johnson, right, plays creeper Annie Wilkes in Good Luck Macbeth's production of
Stacey Johnson, right, plays creeper Annie Wilkes in Good Luck Macbeth's production of "Misery." David Richards plays author Paul Sheldon. Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.

“Misery” is originally a novel written by the King of Horror, Stephen King. William Goldman modified the novel into a play, but the plot remains unchanged.

Writer Paul Sheldon is taken in by his delusional number one fan, Annie Wilkes, after he suffers a car accident near her rural home. Despite nursing him back to health, Annie has no intentions of letting Paul go until he writes her favorite character back to life. 

As a fan of the novel and the 1990 film adaptation, I was pleased to see this live-action play succeed. 

With only one set dressing due to the claustrophobic setting, the actor’s performances needed to stand out for this production to shine. Luckily, they did. The show I attended had Stacy Johnson playing Annie and David Richards playing Paul. These two actors are drowning in talent. Stacy’s portrayal of Annie deeply unsettled me, and whenever David grunted or winced in pain, I felt it myself. 

Depending on what night you go, you may see Sandra Brunell Neace play Annie and Kevin McCray play Paul. This double cast gives you an excuse to see the show again, which I plan on doing.

The show was basically perfect, but there is always room for improvement. With there being little to no costume changes and no setting changes, I don’t understand why sometimes we would be waiting in the dark for 30 seconds between scenes. It was enough time to notice it was taking a while for the lights to return, but as soon as Annie Wilkes walked on stage, I was immediately back in the story. 

The show isn’t necessarily scary, but it is still perfect for the Halloween season. You will feel creeped out while watching, but you can sleep easily afterward. Unless you’re a cocky writer… then you may need to keep one eye open.

Details

  • Web: https://www.goodluckmacbeth.org/
  • Directed by: Bill Ware

Actors: Jayton Newbury, Stacy Johnson, David Richards, Sandra Brunell Neace and Kevin McCray

Evening Show Dates: 10/6. 10/7, 10/12, 10/13, 10/14, 10/19, 10/21, 10/21, 10/26, 10/27, 10/28 @ 7:30 PM

Matinee Show Dates: 10/8, 10/15, 10/22 @ 2:00 PM

Tickets

  • General Admission $28
  • Senior/Military $23
  • Student $15
  • VIP Champagne $38
Kylie Burns
Kylie Burns
Kylie Burns has been living in Reno for over two decades. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and an MFA in Creative Writing. Her non-fiction work can also be found in Broadway Baby. When she isn't reviewing art and culture events in Reno, she's hogging the spotlight in karaoke or trying her hand at mixology.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Barber: What is City Staff Thinking?

Government
What happens if residents with a background and interest in a certain issue believe that information in a Staff Report is insufficient, incomplete, or even inaccurate?

I fought for Title IX change at UNR in 2015, and it only got worse (opinion)

News
It was no surprise that the University of Nevada, Reno earned USA Today’s dishonorable mention on its list of universities that withheld Title IX enforcement information from journalists.

Civic discourse: Washoe County Commission to discuss dignity

Government
What is “dignity in public discourse”? It’s a question community engagement expert Tami Pyfer will explore later this month during a special meeting of Washoe’s Board of County Commissioners.

Popular

Showdown at Need 2 Speed Demonstrates Danger of Distracted Driving

Courts & Crime
By Ty O'NeilOn Wednesday night Need 2 Speed was...

Lawsuits and controversy follow encounters with local law enforcement

Courts & Crime
Local cops are under fire for their handling of encounters with citizens. At least two federal lawsuits have been filed recently challenging police behaviors with citizens complaining about how they’ve been treated.

UNR faculty member launches GoFundMe, alleges decade of abuse and retaliation

Courts & Crime
An associate professor at the University of Nevada, Reno this week launched a GoFundMe campaign in what she says is a “fight for justice” against the university. 

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC