It’s back! Tuba Christmas returns to the May Museum (sponsored)

The beloved holiday tradition returns! Enjoy the sounds of the season at the Wilbur D. May Museum. Tuba Christmas is a FREE, family-friendly event featuring holiday carols performed by local tuba, baritone, and euphonium players. Sing along to favorites such as Silent Night, Jingle Bells, and more.

The May Museum will have festive decorations on display and offer free admission all day long. Hot cocoa, cider, cookies, and other treats will be available for purchase, and the Museum gift store will be open for holiday shopping. Attendees can also visit the Sierra Watercolor Art Show and those with little ones can enjoy the free Discovery Room from 11-1pm.

Tuba Christmas at the Wilbur D. May Museum on December 2. Image courtesy of May Museum. Used with permission.

What: Tuba Christmas Concert

When: Saturday, December 2nd at 3:00 pm

Where: Wilbur D. May Museum, 1595 N. Sierra Street, Reno

Contact: (775) 785-5961, [email protected]

About the Wilbur D. May Museum

Located within Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, the Wilbur D. May Center is managed by the Washoe

County Community Services Department and continues to receive generous support from the Wilbur

May Foundation. Our mission is to preserve the life and legacy of Wilbur D. May through exhibitions and

programs that stimulate curiosity in visitors of all ages. For more information visit www.maycenter.com.

About Tuba Christmas

Tuba Christmas is a holiday music concert held annually. The tradition began in 1974 in New York City and now there are hundreds of events in cities around the world. The concerts vary in size from quartet to several hundred at their largest. For more information visit http://www.tubachristmas.com/.

