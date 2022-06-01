Dragon Lights Festival returns to Reno (sponsored)

Tickets go on sale June 1, 2022

The Dragon Lights Festival, presented by Greater Nevada Credit Union, returns to Reno’s Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens within Rancho San Rafael Park for six weeks this summer. Beginning July 1 through August 12, the Festival will run every evening from 6-10:30 p.m. First enjoyed by an enthusiastic Reno audience in 2018, the event will feature more than 40 new displays. Tickets for the Festival will go on sale June 1 at https://dragonlightsreno.org/.

“We are excited to announce Greater Nevada Credit Union as our title sponsor,” said Huiyuan Liu, event manager of Tianyu Arts & Culture. “They have been a welcome addition to our Festival and the community will experience some unique attributes of their brand when visiting the show.”

“The Magic Returns,” featuring 42 lantern sculptures, made of steel, fabric and thousands of LED lights, will transform the arboretum into an illuminous wonderland during Reno’s mid-summer nights. Once the “Magic Hour” arrives and the nightly lighting ceremony begins, this immersive walk-through experience will entertain and thrill people of all ages.

New at Dragon Lights Reno this year is an interactive playground with lantern displays that invites visitors to touch, interact with, and even climb on!

“We are thrilled to be back in Reno this summer with all new lanterns that are sure to delight people of all ages as they meander through the immersive exhibit in the beautiful setting of the Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens,” said Liu.

The all new larger-than-life LED light installations will delight people as they walk through magically themed areas that are built using traditional Chinese artisanship. Dive into the Ocean

World, with an undersea experience of giant sea life displays, go back in time and visit Prehistoric Dinosaurs, and Asian Culture provides a peek into the ancient traditions of China.

Inside the Arboretum, visitors can also enjoy a Lantern Food Court that offers a wide selection of food and drinks from both local and traveling food vendors.

The Dragon Lights Festival is offering an early bird discount of $5 on general and children’s admission tickets purchased from June 1-14 using the code EARLYDRAGON. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets for a specific night at dragonlightsreno.org.

