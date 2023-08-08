89.1 F
Dragon Lights 2023 ends August 13 (sponsored)

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

The automated peacock is one of 42 vibrant and larger than life sized lanterns making up the exhibits Nature's Glow theme. Image credit Huiyuan Liu. Used with permission.

The Dragon Lights festival ends August 13 providing just a few days remaining for visitors to get out and enjoy the immersive exhibit, presented by Greater Nevada Credit Union, being held at the Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens within Rancho San Rafael Park. 

“We have had such a great show this year in Reno and want to make certain that those who still want to experience the magic of the festival get out and visit us,” said Huiyuan Liu, event manager, Tianyu Arts & Culture. “We have a variety of food vendors in the Food Court so making a night out to experience the festival and having a bite to eat makes for a fun evening.”

The theme for this year’s event, Nature’s Glow, celebrates Asian culture and biodiversity, featuring more than 40 vibrant lantern sculptures, the Garden is occupied by these glowing mini beasts – dragonflies, beetles, mantis, bees insects, frogs, birds creatures and floral displays. The vibrantly colored glowing lanterns delight visitors of all ages.

The interactive playground area is a family favorite with several exhibits that visitors of all ages can explore. The Dragon Lights immersive exhibit is open daily from 6 pm to 10:30 pm through Sunday, August 13. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets for a specific night at dragonlightsreno.org.

