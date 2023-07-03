92.3 F
Photo gallery: Dragon Lights returns to Rancho San Rafael Regional Park

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Dragon Lights 2023 at Rancho San Rafael Park. Mark Hernandez/This Is Reno.
Photos: Mark Hernanez

Visually striking light sculptures are again displayed this year at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. 

Through Aug. 13, 2023, the Wildbur May Arboretum will be illuminated with the return of the Dragon Lights interactive exhibit. More than 40 lantern sculptures showcase Asian culture, biodiversity and artistry.

“Our iconic Chinese dragon will be returning in a whole new form while the rest of the garden will be occupied by glowing mini beasts – dragonflies, beetles, mantis, bees and many more,” organizers said.

The interactive playground area expanded this year, and visitors will see the return of displays such as Angel’s Wings and Light Up Swings.

Go at dusk or later to get the full effect of the park’s surroundings glowing with sculptures.

General admission tickets are $20, and children 3 to 11 are $15.

