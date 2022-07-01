PHOTOS: Dragon Lights wows at May Arboretum

The Artown festival unofficially kicked off at Ranch San Rafael Regional Park Thursday night with a sneak preview of Dragon Lights — an art installation so big it’s practically its own festival.

The large-scale outdoor exhibit, which was a popular part of Artown in 2018, features various family-friendly games, food and colorful interactive installations.

LED-light and silk lanterns are displayed throughout the Wilbur D. May Arboretum & Botanical Gardens in a fun and visually wondrous fashion, with many lanterns being suspended in the trees.

Visitors were able to walk through LED panda gardens and ocean worlds and interact with LED dinosaurs. A giant dragon stands as the centerpiece of the themed exhibits, which were all constructed using “traditional Chinese artisanship.”

The lanterns were illuminated at 7:30 p.m. and feature 42 different interactive experiences.

The event runs July 1 – Aug. 12 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. each night.

Tickets and information are available at https://dragonlightsreno.org/