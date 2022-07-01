PHOTOS: Dragon Lights wows at May Arboretum

The Artown festival unofficially kicked off at Ranch San Rafael Regional Park Thursday night with a sneak preview of Dragon Lights — an art installation so big it’s practically its own festival.
The large-scale outdoor exhibit, which was a popular part of Artown in 2018, features various family-friendly games, food and colorful interactive installations.
LED-light and silk lanterns are displayed throughout the Wilbur D. May Arboretum & Botanical Gardens in a fun and visually wondrous fashion, with many lanterns being suspended in the trees.
Visitors were able to walk through LED panda gardens and ocean worlds and interact with LED dinosaurs. A giant dragon stands as the centerpiece of the themed exhibits, which were all constructed using “traditional Chinese artisanship.”
The lanterns were illuminated at 7:30 p.m. and feature 42 different interactive experiences.
The event runs July 1 – Aug. 12 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. each night.
Tickets and information are available at https://dragonlightsreno.org/
Born in 1971, Eric Marks was fortunate enough to grow up in a time and family where photography and literature were normal parts of his life. His parents were always enthusiastic and supportive of his photography as a child, and encouraged him to read and write as much as possible. From 2005 to 2012 he owned an award-winning, international, high definition video production company, and has produced video and photography in over 14 different countries on four continents. Eric majored at the University of Nevada, Reno in English/Writing and Art, graduating with English and Photography degrees in 2013, and again with an Art degree in 2018. He teaches all genres of photography at Truckee Meadows Community College, is a freelance photojournalist for several publications, and offers private photography instruction.
