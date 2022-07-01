Home > Entertainment > Arts > PHOTOS: Dragon Lights wows at May Arboretum
Arts

PHOTOS: Dragon Lights wows at May Arboretum

By Eric Marks
The entrance to the Dragon Lights Reno at the Wilbur D. May Arboretum gets more dramatic as the sun goes down. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

The Artown festival unofficially kicked off at Ranch San Rafael Regional Park Thursday night with a sneak preview of Dragon Lights — an art installation so big it’s practically its own festival.

The large-scale outdoor exhibit, which was a popular part of Artown in 2018, features various family-friendly games, food and colorful interactive installations.

LED-light and silk lanterns are displayed throughout the Wilbur D. May Arboretum & Botanical Gardens in a fun and visually wondrous fashion, with many lanterns being suspended in the trees.

Visitors were able to walk through LED panda gardens and ocean worlds and interact with LED dinosaurs. A giant dragon stands as the centerpiece of the themed exhibits, which were all constructed using “traditional Chinese artisanship.”

The lanterns were illuminated at 7:30 p.m. and feature 42 different interactive experiences.

The event runs July 1 – Aug. 12 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. each night.

Tickets and information are available at https://dragonlightsreno.org/

