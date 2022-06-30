Dragon Lights Festival opens to the public Friday, July 1 through August 12 (sponsored)

Presented by Greater Nevada Credit Union, the popular Dragon Lights Festival opens to the public Friday, July 1 at 6:00 p.m. and is open daily through August 12. The festival will transform the Wilbur D. May Arboretum & Botanical Gardens into an illuminous wonderland during Reno’s mid-summer nights.

“We are thrilled to be back in Reno this summer with all new lanterns that are sure to delight people of all ages as they meander through the immersive exhibit in the beautiful setting of the Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens,” said Huiyuan Liu, event manager with Tianyu Arts & Culture.

“The Magic Returns,” featuring 42 lantern sculptures, made of steel, fabric and thousands of LED lights, will transform the arboretum into an illuminous wonderland during Reno’s mid-summer nights. Once the “Magic Hour” arrives and the nightly lighting ceremony begins, this immersive walk-through experience will entertain and thrill people of all ages.

The all new larger-than-life LED light installations will feature magically themed areas that have been built using traditional Chinese artisanship. Dive into the Ocean World, with an undersea experience of giant sea life displays including a shark tunnel, go back in time and visit Prehistoric Dinosaurs, and Asian Culture provides a peek into the ancient traditions of China.

New at Dragon Lights Reno this year is an interactive playground with lantern displays that visitors can touch, play with, and even sit on! Inside the Arboretum, visitors can also find the all new Lantern Food Court that offers a wide selection of food and drinks from both local and traveling food vendors.

To ensure a safe and pleasant experience for everyone, all tickets are sold date and time specific. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets early at https://dragonlightsreno.org/

A portion of the proceeds goes to the Wilbur D. May Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.

