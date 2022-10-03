PHOTOS: Battle, Axe and Tracks delivers ‘intimate’ during two-day festival

Photos by Cesar Lopez

It was a modest crowd Sunday that gathered at Rancho San Rafael Park for day two of the Battle, Axe & Tracks music festival. Organizers promised an “intimate” music festival and delivered.

In recent years, Rancho San Rafael has hosted Artown concerts, but this two-day festival event harkened to the days of the Reno-Tahoe Blues Fest with headliners like Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Jimmie Vaughn and up-and-comers dabbling in pop-soul, gospel, blues and Southern rock.

Local favorites Jelly Bread, Eric Henry Andersen Band and Six Mile Station also made the lineup. Tahoe-based guitarist Jonny Yocum took top honors at the Thursday night axe battle — a 10-artist competition for a slot in the festival lineup — and earned a spot on the Sunday artist roster.

In addition to the music, the festival included axe throwing, beer and food. Check out photos from the weekend event in the gallery below. An early bird discounted ticket for next year’s festival, Sept. 30 – Oct. 1, is already on sale.