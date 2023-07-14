Summer is in full swing at Rancho San Rafael (sponsored)

90.7 F
Summer is in full swing at Rancho San Rafael

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

The entrance to the Dragon Lights Reno at the Wilbur D. May Arboretum gets more dramatic as the sun goes down.
The entrance to the Dragon Lights Reno at the Wilbur D. May Arboretum gets more dramatic as the sun goes down.

Summer is here at Rancho San Rafael and there are plenty of events and activities for everyone!


The Latimer Art Club is back at the May Museum with their HOME MEANS NEVADA exhibition in the gallery space. Inspired by the lyrics of our state song, this multimedia exhibit and art sale runs all of July and brings a local verve to various mediums such as oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, and mixed media. While all the art is available for purchase, the show is free to view and will be having an official reception on July 15th from 12-4pm
You can learn more about The Latimer Club at: www.latimerartclub.com

The Discovery Room is back! For select weeks this July, you can visit the Discovery Room with your little ones so they can let loose their imagination and sense of adventure with a whole room of toys and games. Each week has a different theme where families can enjoy FREE fun such as crafts, story time, and tours while learning about things like farm animals! The Discovery Room is located by the May Museum, just beyond the (equally fun) Dinosaur Playground and bridge and is run by dedicated volunteers. For times and details, check out:
https://www.washoecounty.gov/parks/maycenterhome/museum/events_and_exhibits.ph
p

Dragon Lights is back in full effect. This incredible display is taking over the Arboretum for the entire month of July starting at 6:00pm every night. Featuring a stunning floral walk through larger-than-life lanterns, this event is an easy recommendation for anyone looking for evening activities as there are also food trucks, a shop, interactive portals, and photo ops aplenty. Anyone wanting to get a sneak peek to see if it is up their alley can of course still walk the Arboretum during the daytime for free up until 5:00pm, but to get the full effect, you really have to see it at night!
Tickets can be purchased at: https://dragonlightsreno.org/tickets/

● The Where’s Waldo? hunt returns. Stop by Sundance Books at 121 California Avenue to pick up your passport and join the search. Waldo has been seen around several local businesses including The Wilbur D. May Museum. Hunters can stop by the whole month of July and collect a stamp (if they can find the elusive traveler) that will get them that much closer to being entered to win some very cool prizes.
Learn more at: https://www.sundancebookstore.com/event/find-waldo-reno

Little Sprouts is back! This great program allows little ones aged 2-5 learn about the outdoors through the May Arboretum! Birds, bugs, and plant power are just a few of the topics that kids can experience every Tuesday at 9:00am and 10:30am up until August 1st.
To register, email [email protected]

For questions or info, please call The Wilbur D. May Museum at 775-785-5961.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

