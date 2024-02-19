Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals arrives at the Wilbur D. May Museum (sponsored)

Because the end…was only the beginning

Back with a blast! The second exciting chapter of Expedition Dinosaur is leaving a big impact at The Wilbur D. May Museum.

Rise of the Mammals features an earth-shaking immersive asteroid experience, exciting new animatronic dinosaurs, and fan favorite interactive stations like the iDraw creator where kiddos can see their creations come to life on screen. Families can learn about the evolution of life on the planet and the extinction event that almost ended it all.

Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for kids and seniors (62+), and kids under three are free! Our special rate of $7 for groups of 15+ people makes it the perfect place for a field trip.

This exhibit is running until May 5 during normal business hours. For more info please call 775-785-5961 or visit maycenter.com. The Wilbur D. May Museum is located inside Rancho San Rafael Park.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.