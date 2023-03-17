‘Expedition Dinosaur’ runs through April 30 at Wilbur D. May Center (sponsored)

The Wilbur D. May Museum is hosting its annual special exhibit: Expedition Dinosaur; this time featuring Dinosaurs from Stage Nine Exhibits.

The exhibit is running until April 30, 2023 and is offering special attractions over Spring Break (March 29-31, 2023) featuring arts and crafts and live reptiles courtesy of the Cold-Blooded Critters 4-H Club.

Ticket Prices are $10 for Adults and $9 for Children and Seniors. Children under 3 receive free admission. Special Rates are available for large groups (15+ attendees) at $6 per person, and educators can reserve a time for tours and field trips Wednesday-Friday, at 10am, 12pm, or 2pm.

Expedition Dinosaur features 11 fully animatronic, larger-than-life dinosaurs with realistic movement and sounds, as well as interactive adventurer’s stations, photo-ops, video centers, and excavation digs.

Hands-on interactive technologies throughout the exhibit will captivate as museumgoers manipulate dinosaur eggs, mix and match dinosaurs, and explore the tools needed to find fossils. At the press of a button, see demonstrations of how various species of dinosaurs moved and functioned in their daily lives, and test your archeological skills by extracting bones from the earth.

This exhibit is dedicated to our friend and in-house artist Linda Schwarz; a talented local painter who has provided backdrops for many exhibits over the years including Expedition Dinosaur.

On Select Days, large groups can also receive a guided tour of the May Arboretum in Rancho San Rafael Park where kids and adults can learn about local flora and our area’s own Paleogeography.

Located within Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, the Wilbur D. May Center is managed by the Washoe County Community Services Department and continues to receive generous support from the Wilbur D. May Foundation.

Our mission is to preserve the life and legacy of Wilbur D. May through exhibitions andprograms that inspire curiosity in visitors of all ages.

For more information visit www.maycenter.com or call us at 775-785-5961.

