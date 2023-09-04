Free admission, crafts, and more at the Wilbur D. May Museum (sponsored)



When the balloons lift off at the Great Reno Balloon Race, spectators are invited to step inside

the Wilbur D. May Museum for a FREE open house!

The museum will be open for special hours all weekend long to accommodate visitors to the

balloon races. Adults can view decades of balloon race posters from decades past while kids

can create their own additions to a giant balloon race poster in the exhibit space, or just simply

view the gift shop or take part in a Great Balloon Race raffle.

Visitors will also get free admission to the museum documenting the life of adventurer,

philanthropist, and Reno rancher Wilbur D. May. The global collection features a huge variety of

artifacts to learn about from every continent on the globe! For those planning a special event,

museum-goers can also learn more about the museum event space which makes the perfect

venue for weddings, celebrations, and more. The museum is located just down the road from

the balloon races. Adventure awaits…right next door.

What: Balloon Race Open House at the Wilbur D. May Museum

Where: Wilbur D. May Museum, Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, 1595 N. Sierra St., Reno

When: September 8th, 9th, 10th (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) 7:00am-1pm

Cost: Admission is FREE from September 8th through September 10th

Contact: 775-785-5961 or visit maycenter.com

Located within Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, the Wilbur D. May Center is managed by the

Washoe County Community Services Department and continues to receive generous support

from the Wilbur D. May Foundation.

