Free admission, crafts, and more at the Wilbur D. May Museum (sponsored)

When the balloons lift off at the Great Reno Balloon Race, spectators are invited to step inside
the Wilbur D. May Museum for a FREE open house!
The museum will be open for special hours all weekend long to accommodate visitors to the
balloon races. Adults can view decades of balloon race posters from decades past while kids
can create their own additions to a giant balloon race poster in the exhibit space, or just simply
view the gift shop or take part in a Great Balloon Race raffle.
Visitors will also get free admission to the museum documenting the life of adventurer,
philanthropist, and Reno rancher Wilbur D. May. The global collection features a huge variety of
artifacts to learn about from every continent on the globe! For those planning a special event,
museum-goers can also learn more about the museum event space which makes the perfect
venue for weddings, celebrations, and more. The museum is located just down the road from
the balloon races. Adventure awaits…right next door.
What: Balloon Race Open House at the Wilbur D. May Museum
Where: Wilbur D. May Museum, Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, 1595 N. Sierra St., Reno
When: September 8th, 9th, 10th (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) 7:00am-1pm
Cost: Admission is FREE from September 8th through September 10th
Contact: 775-785-5961 or visit maycenter.com
Located within Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, the Wilbur D. May Center is managed by the
Washoe County Community Services Department and continues to receive generous support
from the Wilbur D. May Foundation.
This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.