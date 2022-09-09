PHOTOS: Clear skies for Balloon Race preview day

Mostly clear blue skies greeted the first day of the Great Reno Balloon Race on Thursday, set aside as a media preview day. It’s also a chance for balloon pilots to get warmed up for the big show, which kicks off today and runs through Sunday.

The free event is in its 40th year and takes place at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.

The Super Glow Show takes place daily at 5 a.m. followed by Dawn Patrol at 5:30 a.m. and the Mass Ascension Launch at 7 a.m. The event remains open through 11 a.m. each day for festival food and shopping.

Complete details are available at https://renoballoon.com/event-info/schedule-of-events/.

Check out a gallery of images of this year’s balloons from This Is Reno’s Mary Claire Boucher.