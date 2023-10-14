Nicole Shearer of KPS3 earns accreditation in public relations (sponsored)

52.7 F
Nicole Shearer, APR of KPS3. Image credit Jared Barnett, KPS3. Used with permission.

Nicole Shearer, APR, director of public relations at KPS3, has earned the prestigious Accreditation in Public Relations (APR). The APR demonstrates professional competence, industry expertise, personal and professional dedication and values, and reflects progressive industry practices and high standards.

The accreditation is administered and approved by the Universal Accreditation Board (UAB), which is composed of a diverse group of educators, military public affairs personnel and public relations professionals who oversee the program. The UAB recommends that candidates have at least five years of professional experience before pursuing the accreditation. A person who earns the APR aims to improve the practice of public relations by assessing competence in six key areas of knowledge, skills and abilities associated with the profession. The APR is a test of professional expertise, ethics and personal commitment to the public relations industry. 

Only candidates who successfully complete the process, including presenting a public relations plan to a panel and successfully passing a challenging computer-based examination, are granted the APR.

“The APR distinction sets public relations professionals apart, demonstrating their expertise through rigorous examination,” said Julie Ardito, APR, vice president of public relations at KPS3. “Nicole exemplifies excellence in public relations and a commitment to leadership. Earning her APR further signifies her steadfast dedication to continuous learning and industry best practices. We congratulate her on this accomplishment.” 

Shearer has more than 20 years of public relations expertise where she has led countless communications campaigns for organizations such as Renown Health, the University of Nevada, Reno, Switchback PR + Marketing, Inc., and Northstar California. At KPS3, Shearer is a key PR strategist and conductor of multiple facets of public relations, media relations and strategic communications for clients in healthcare, travel and tourism, finance and nonprofit. She is an alumna of the University of Nevada, Reno Reynolds School of Journalism.

For more than 32 years, KPS3 has grown and developed long standing relationships with both its clients and its employees, earning a spot amongst northern Nevada’s Best Places to Work finalists for six consecutive years. For more information on working with KPS3 as a client or as an employee, please visit kps3.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

KPS3
KPS3http://kps3.com/
We're a marketing communications agency you'll love working with and we’ve been at it for more than 30 years. Whether it’s a website with the right tech stack, a campaign that gets a presidential nod, or a brand that changes the way higher ed works (or should we say, educates), we love what we do. This is a paid brand account on This Is Reno.

