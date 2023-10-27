KPS3 Hires Brittani Schue as account manager (sponsored)

56.7 F
KPS3 has hired Brittani Schue as account manager. Image courtesy of KPS3. Used with permission.

In her role, Schue will be responsible for the day-to-day management of client accounts, ensuring the successful execution of cross-functional campaigns and projects. Schue will also serve as a strategic partner, building and maintaining strong relationships with clients in order to better understand their goals and achieve results. 

“Brittani’s proven track record of going above and beyond to manage marketing initiatives of all types, coupled with her dedication to teamwork and customer service, makes her an undeniable asset to KPS3,” said Mike McDowell, vice president of client strategy, KPS3. “We’re excited to welcome her to the team, and look forward to seeing her help further the partnerships we have with our clients.” 

Prior to joining KPS3, Schue was the marketing manager for Edgewood Tahoe Resort, where she led all marketing efforts related to the resort’s brand. During her tenure as marketing manager, Schue took a leading role in the property’s sustainability initiatives, which led to the resort earning prestigious recognition as a Beyond Green property. Prior to her time at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Schue worked as sales and marketing manager at Zephyr Cove Resort.

Schue received her bachelor of arts in communication and media studies from the University of Nevada, Reno.

