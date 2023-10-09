ALLIANCE: Annual Business Event hosted by The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce (sponsored)

The Chamber is proud to announce “Alliance,” its annual breakfast event scheduled for Thursday, November 2 from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Tuscany Ballroom of the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno, Nevada

“Alliance” is poised to bring together distinguished speakers who will share their insights on various aspects of Nevada’s business landscape. Introductory remarks will be made by Ben Kieckhefer, Chief of Staff for Governor Lombardo, Lt. Governor, Stavros Anthony, and Secretary of State, Cisco Aguilar.

Presentations will be made by Taylor Adams, President & CEO of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN), Daren Griffin, President & CEO of Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, Mike Larraguetta , Interim CEO of the Reno/Sparks Convention & visitors Authority (RSCVA), an Ann Silver, CEO of the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re thrilled to feature “Alliance” again in 2023 and bring together colleagues who are aligned in their efforts to ensure our community thrives, innovates, inspires and welcomes businesses, residents, and visitors” said Ann Silver, CEO of the Chamber.

Registration for “Alliance” is now open. To secure your spot please visit: https://shorturl.at/biGY7

“Alliance” is made possible by the proud partners of the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce.

