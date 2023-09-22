Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce and Tom Clark Solutions present annual “CIVICS 101” (sponsored)

CIVICS 101 is a cornerstone event, reinforcing our shared commitment to democracy, its core principles, and the practices that sustain it.

The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce its annual “CIVICS 101” educational class, a program dedicated to enhancing civic awareness and engagement within our community. The class will delve into the essential role of local, state, and federal government, emphasizing the significance of civic participation and the responsibilities inherent in a vibrant voting democracy.

CIVICS 101 is a cornerstone event, reinforcing our shared commitment to democracy, its core principles, and the practices that sustain it. Participants will better understand how we can collectively deepen our understanding of civic duties while fostering constructive civil discourse.

Tom Clark from Tom Clark Solutions, the Chamber’s Legislative Affairs Consultant will conduct the class and with his extensive expertise in government affairs and civic engagement, he’s is uniquely qualified to guide attendees through this informative 90-minute session.

“We believe that an informed and engaged citizenry is the bedrock of a thriving democracy,” remarked Ann Silver, CEO of the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce. “CIVICS 101 provides a vital opportunity for our members to not only grasp the intricacies of our government systems but to also recognize their critical role as active participants in shaping our shared future. It’s important we offer this class, free of charge, to our Chamber members.”

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: October 10th

Time: 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM

Location: Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce Office

Address: 4065 S. Virginia Street, Suite 100, Reno, NV 89502

For more information and to reserve your spot, please visit the event page on TheChamberNV.org or contact [email protected].

“Civics 101” is sponsored by Transparency in Politics, and our Chamber Partners: PBS Reno, Philip Morris International, Renown Health, Reno-Tahoe, THE ROW and This Is Reno.

