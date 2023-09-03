Photos: Vistro’s underground experience moves to the street level

Vistro flew under the radar for over a year, operating as a ghost kitchen underneath Greater Nevada Field. Instead of focusing on one menu, Vistro took a cafeteria-style approach with eight brands under one roof.

This summer, Vistro took their concept to First Street, occupying a corner building next to the retro arch and Renaissance Hotel & Spa across from the National Automobile Museum.

The bright orange building quickly draws the attention of passersby. The indoor seating area is not yet open, but the walk-up order window and a small patio in the back are.

If the vibrant façade wasn’t enough of a giveaway, there are also a couple of cartoon dinosaurs decorating the doors — Vistro’s mascot, of sorts.

One of the biggest benefits of ordering from Vistro is that large groups and families don’t have to agree on a cuisine. Instead, orders can cross brands at the window or online using the web-based ordering system.

Depending on your address, Vistro may also offer delivery services.

The available brands include Hawt Chick Chicken, Sticky Fingers, Super Smashed Burgs, Grilled Cheesy, Calidas, Sammy’s and Papa Chars.

Everything from Philly cheesesteaks to fish and chips is available from those menus.

With so many menus, it’s nearly impossible to cover all of the grub in one small space. However, some menu items are available on every page, including the brand’s desserts, salads and drinks.

Regardless of what you order, there are lava cakes, homemade uncrustables, strawberry shortcakes, sodas, juices and more to accompany your meals.

The salads include Caesar, apple, steak and chicken tender.

While the menus appear separately online, creating multiple orders is unnecessary. You can order a Birria Burrito from Calidas in the same transaction as Papa’s Ribs from Papa Chars. Simply click “add to cart” before selecting a new menu to browse.

As someone who considers In-N-Out Burger my guilty pleasure, the loaded fries caught my attention right off the bat. The thick-cut, juicy and soft fries are smothered in melted cheese, caramelized onions and secret sauce (basically Thousand Island dressing). The result tastes like someone took animal-style fries from the cult fast food joint and made them, dare I say, better.

To go with that over-sized helping of French fries, which could undoubtedly be a meal on its own, I ordered A Hot Chicky in a Grilled Cheesy. The name is cute, but the food is monstrous. This dish pairs the classic grilled cheese sandwich from Grilled Cheesy with a flavorful breast of fried chicken tucked right into the middle. There’s a hint of a kick, but nothing too hot.

The outside is crispy, the inside is melty and juicy, and the final result is something I’ll come back for.

If this first meal indicates what Vistro offers, you can expect a gourmet cafeteria experience every time. The food is accessible and undoubtedly a crowd-pleaser, but it’s well-done, several steps above most fast food joints.

The customer service was also well done. When one of my original menu items was out of stock, I swiftly got a phone call offering a substitution or a refund. They called before I even had time to pick up my order. And service that good is what keeps people coming back.

