Five events: Zoot suits, pointe shoes and a lovable pig

It’s definitely a winter wonderland out there! We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that the annual Reno Santa Crawl will be loading up downtown this weekend with tipsy Santas, elves, and probably a few reindeer. For those who are heading to this drinking and crawling tradition, be sure to get a designated driver or plan to rideshare.

But there are plenty of non-Santa related events this week including live music, art exhibits and classes. Check out our picks for the week below.

Sponsored: Cue the Christmas theater productions. We’re looking forward to Reno Little Theater’s offering which includes a healthy slice of reality. Get tickets early for “How to Survive Your Family at Christmas” by William Missouri Downs. Shows begin Thursday, Dec. 1.

Tahoe Adventure Company is offering Full Moon Snowshoe Treks through Tahoe’s peaceful forests. Each tour is dependent on snow conditions and may leave from a different trailhead, but they’re popular for all abilities and open to ages 8 and older. Gear and a short lesson are included. Dance, music, spoken word, video, percussive dialogue and Zoot suits combine on stage for Pachuquísmo, an award-winning production featuring the all-female cast of La Mezcla. The performance recounts the history of the Pachuca Era in Los Angeles – and 1940s Mexican American counterculture – from the female perspective. Get details. AVA Ballet’s The Nutcracker has a handful of performances over the weekend at the Pioneer Center. The performance combines all of the favorite characters of the story dancing to live music from the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra. Details here. If Tchaikovsky isn’t your style, perhaps 60 minutes of the live musical experience of Peppa Pig’s Adventure? Peppa heads out on a winter camping trip with George and all her school friends, jam packed with singing, dancing, games and surprises. Let’s hope those surprises aren’t frostbite. Get details. Wrapping out the week, the Center for Spiritual Living Reno hosts a two-hour workshop to Nurture the Nervous System – Practicing Peace on Earth During the Holidays. In this interactive lecture, participants will learn more about the nervous system and stress and techniques to develop resilience and calm the nervous system. Sounds like pre-holiday information most of us could use.