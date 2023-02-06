Five events this week: Run through Midtown partially naked for a good cause

There’s something about running through Midtown while scantily clad that warms our hearts. Cupid’s Undie Run is back this week. The fundraising event is a benefit for those affected by NF, a genetic disorder affecting one in ever 3,000 births. We covered it last year and can attest: It is a lot of fun.

Also on deck this week are some new theater productions, comedy and a lecture of food waste. More events are below. Have a great week.

Sponsored: Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” continues through Feb. 12 at Reno Little Theater. More information.

Sponsored: Over 350 Top Jazz Musicians to Perform for Free Reno Jazz Orchestra Event. The Reno Jazz Orchestra (RJO) hosts the 23rd annual Jazz in the Schools program on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Over 350 middle and high school musicians and 22 jazz ensembles from local schools will participate this year. Details.