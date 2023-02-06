29.5 F
Reno
Five events this week: Run through Midtown partially naked for a good cause

By: Bob Conrad

Undergarments were on full display as runners gathered in Midtown for the national Cupid's Undie Run. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno, Feb. 12, 2022.
There’s something about running through Midtown while scantily clad that warms our hearts. Cupid’s Undie Run is back this week. The fundraising event is a benefit for those affected by NF, a genetic disorder affecting one in ever 3,000 births. We covered it last year and can attest: It is a lot of fun.

Also on deck this week are some new theater productions, comedy and a lecture of food waste. More events are below. Have a great week.

Sponsored: Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” continues through Feb. 12 at Reno Little Theater. More information.

Sponsored: Over 350 Top Jazz Musicians to Perform for Free Reno Jazz Orchestra Event. The Reno Jazz Orchestra (RJO) hosts the 23rd annual Jazz in the Schools program on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Over 350 middle and high school musicians and 22 jazz ensembles from local schools will participate this year. Details.

  1. It’s not too early to start planning your 2023 garden. “Gardening in Nevada: The Bartley Ranch Series is happening this week. Information.
  2. Why is a third of food wasted worldwide? Join Dr. Ned Spang for a discussion on the social costs of food waste. It’s at the UC Davis Tahoe Science Center in Incline. Details.
  3. Reno Tahoe Comedy: Heather Shaw. Heather Shaw is a stand-up comedian who has gained more than 2 million followers on TikTok for being funny and looking just like Jim Carrey. More.
  4. “Hush” debuts at The Theater. Step into the House of Hush, a curious brothel where walls are laden with ulterior motives, money is power, and secrets are buried almost as often as men. Info.
  5. Cupid’s Undie Run kicks off with drinking and dancing, then there is a jog of about a mile(ish) and an epic dance party. It’s a fun fundraiser. More here.

Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

