5 things to do in Reno this week: Happy New Year

We’ve officially entered the new year – happy new year! – and already, the week is full of things to do in the greater Reno area. Our top picks for the first week of 2024 include events focused on laughs, hoops and crafts. Be sure to check out the Latin Dance Fest as well, where workshops and parties will be focused on Latin dance styles.

There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

“While the Lights Were Out” by Jack Sharkey. “While the Lights Were Out” at Reno Little Theater is a delightful evening of mayhem and murder. The play is a breathtaking comedy, full of laughter, surprises and enough suspense to keep your audience on their toes.

When Hollywood Came to Reno. MGM’s Hello Hollywood, Hello! Hello Hollywood Hello was more than a casino show. Opening in 1978 and running for over a decade, the bombastic show had it all: talented performers in elaborate costumes designed by world-famous designers centered around the most celebrated movies in our lifetime.

Editor’s picks