5 things to do in Reno this week: Happy New Year

We’ve officially entered the new year – happy new year! – and already, the week is full of things to do in the greater Reno area. Our top picks for the first week of 2024 include events focused on laughs, hoops and crafts. Be sure to check out the Latin Dance Fest as well, where workshops and parties will be focused on Latin dance styles.
There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.
Sponsored events
- “While the Lights Were Out” by Jack Sharkey. “While the Lights Were Out” at Reno Little Theater is a delightful evening of mayhem and murder. The play is a breathtaking comedy, full of laughter, surprises and enough suspense to keep your audience on their toes.
- When Hollywood Came to Reno. MGM’s Hello Hollywood, Hello! Hello Hollywood Hello was more than a casino show. Opening in 1978 and running for over a decade, the bombastic show had it all: talented performers in elaborate costumes designed by world-famous designers centered around the most celebrated movies in our lifetime.
Editor’s picks
- 2024 Reno Latin Dance Fest. Celebrating 16 years, the Reno Latin Dance Fest offers diverse workshops and dance parties for multiple genres and styles, such as Bachata, Salsa, Cumbia, Hip Hop, Jazz and more.
- Stand-up comedy open mic at The Arch Society. Wednesdays are for laughs, craft cocktails and delicious desserts. Watch a fresh, hilarious stand-up comedy show for free.
- Crafternoon – Jellyfish Salt Painting. Bring the family to the South Valleys Library for fun arts and crafts activities every Wednesday from 4 – 5 pm. Children under 10 must be supervised by a caregiver who is at least 13 years old, can tend to the child’s safety and ensure appropriate behavior.
- Alumni Book Club. The Nevada Book Club community will read “The Most Spectacular Restaurant in the World” by Tom Roston starting January 5. The group will delve into the stories, glamour and legacy of the legendary Windows on the World restaurant.
- Official Wolf Pack Basketball Reno Watch Party. When Nevada is on the road, check out the official watch party location, the El Adobe Sports Bar. The bar is the newest benefit partner, hosting all basketball road games.