Five Events This Week: The atmospheric river edition

The year is winding down faster than you can say “atmospheric river pattern.” The forecast today calls for rain most days this week heading into next week. And the city is offering up sandbags, which could mean a whole lot – or a whole lot of nothing. Will downtown be flooded by New Year’s Eve?

Just in case, sandbags and sand are available at these locations:

City of Reno Corporation Yard, outside the gate, at 1640 East Commercial Row

Mira Loma Park, south end of the parking lot, at 3000 S. McCarran Blvd

Jack Tighe Memorial Fields, in the parking lot, at 325 VFW Historic Lane

Moya Boulevard near the intersection of Red Baron Boulevard

Reno Fire Station #5 (Mayberry Fire Station), located at 1500 Mayberry Drive, in the parking lot

Horseman’s Park, in the parking lot, at 2800 Pioneer Drive

Idlewild Park, in the parking lot of the James D. Hoff Peace Officer Memorial, at 2055 Idlewild Drive.

We sincerely hope we’re not sandbagging our way into 2023. Still, there are a handful of events that are on deck as we get ready to say goodbye to 2022.

Sponsored: The Sleigh Bells & Silver Spurs NYE party is on Saturday only at Pure Country Canteen. Rick Hays & American Steel and DJ Melissa will be there for pure country fun. More here.

Adorbs alert: Washoe County Libraries is hosting a “crafternoon” where you can make your own pinecone snow owls. It’s at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the South Valleys Library. Details. Ferino Distillery is hosting holiday cocktail parties called “Miracle on 4th Street.” They feature a dozen “world class cocktails.” Information. Gothy NYE? Yes, says the Holland Project. The Holland Project, KWNK Community Radio and DJs Docktor Dilworth and Dreamy Goth are set for an all-ages dance party to ring in the New Year. Dressing up is highly encouraged. We’d love to see pix. Information. Be sure to recycle your Christmas tree. Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful has drop-off locations around the community. It’s free but donations are appreciated. Details. Build a cardboard city. If downtown is underwater, we may need what The Discovery is offering – an opportunity to build an “expansive cardboard city. Build homes, skyscrapers, churchs, parks, stores” and more. The cardboard city building fun is running multiple days this week. Learn more.

