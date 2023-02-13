29.8 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
EventsFeaturedNews

Five events this week: Happy Valentine’s Day

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Eric Henry Anderson plays during Artown 2021 on July 2, 2021. Image: Nick McCabe / This Is Reno

Valentine’s Day is an ever evolving celebration of European origin with Christian martyrdom as its roots. A St. Valentine – the name Valentine was ascribed to Christian martyrs – was known as a do-gooder coming from various Christian faiths, so it appears – while an actual St. Valentine is known to have existed, or maybe a few of them – the lore and legends about the Valentines led to today what is known as a day to celebrate love.

Or get career tips at UNR, enjoy some spa treats at the Atlantis or rock out to Kat Heart. That’s what’s on deck for the day in Reno. 

There are a handful more recommended events this week below. Enjoy.

  1. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday. In our calendar are “Kisses for Careers” event, Valentine’s Day dining at the Peppermill, Kat Heart at Wonder Aleworks, love and such at Grafted Whiskey & Wine, Sweethearts jazz sampler at Gina’s in Carson, dance at Pure Country Canteen, spas features at the Atlantis and more. Full listings are here.
  2. Local favorite, Eric Henry Andersen & Fundamental Force, is at Cypress for a tour send-off show. Information.
  3. Learn about the vinyl cutter and heat press at the downtown library. You can make a simple sticker for your wall, your car window or a water bottle. Or you can make a personalized tote bag or T-shirt. Details.
  4. Memory and Resistance: Remembering Japanese American Incarceration is also at the downtown library, Nevada Humanities is hosting an evening conversation about Japanese incarceration during World War II. The evening will begin with a performance by Reno’s Taiko Tsurunokai group. Details.
  5. Karaoke for “THE TATAS” charity event is at Pure Country Canteen. Help a local in need with a “pink out and sing” benefit karaoke night. More here.

View all events in our calendar. Add an event here.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Redwood Rotisserie: The bar and grill we all deserve

Food & Drink 0
Redwood Rotisserie + Grill stands on the corner of Kietzke and Plumb, and the low-key bar and grill is pretty much impossible to miss.

‘Shame on us’: Educators decry state funding levels at downtown rally (video)

Education 0
Hundreds of educators gathered Saturday for a rally at Reno City Plaza to demand better funding for education from the Nevada legislature.

Democrats line up behind bill to codify Sisolak executive order protecting abortion rights

Government 0
Nevada Democrats have introduced legislation to codify former Gov. Steve Sisolak’s executive order that protects out-of-state patients who receive abortion care in Nevada from being extradited after the fall of Roe v. Wade last year.

Popular

Vegas physician, America’s Frontline Doctors sued after Washoe County man died from hydroxychloroquine

Courts & Crime 0
The estate of Jeremy Parker last week sued the anti-vaccination, right-wing group America's Frontline Doctors for alleged wrongful death. Dr. Medina Culver, an osteopathic physician and Instagram influencer based in Henderson, Nevada, is also named in the case.

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

VIDEO: Private investigator says tracking Reno mayor with GPS unit was ‘nothing personal’ 

Courts & Crime 0
A private investigator who put a GPS tracking unit on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s car last year said it’s “nothing personal." 

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC