Five events this week: Happy Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is an ever evolving celebration of European origin with Christian martyrdom as its roots. A St. Valentine – the name Valentine was ascribed to Christian martyrs – was known as a do-gooder coming from various Christian faiths, so it appears – while an actual St. Valentine is known to have existed, or maybe a few of them – the lore and legends about the Valentines led to today what is known as a day to celebrate love.

Or get career tips at UNR, enjoy some spa treats at the Atlantis or rock out to Kat Heart. That’s what’s on deck for the day in Reno.

There are a handful more recommended events this week below. Enjoy.

Valentine’s Day is Tuesday. In our calendar are “Kisses for Careers” event, Valentine’s Day dining at the Peppermill, Kat Heart at Wonder Aleworks, love and such at Grafted Whiskey & Wine, Sweethearts jazz sampler at Gina’s in Carson, dance at Pure Country Canteen, spas features at the Atlantis and more. Full listings are here. Local favorite, Eric Henry Andersen & Fundamental Force, is at Cypress for a tour send-off show. Information. Learn about the vinyl cutter and heat press at the downtown library. You can make a simple sticker for your wall, your car window or a water bottle. Or you can make a personalized tote bag or T-shirt. Details. Memory and Resistance: Remembering Japanese American Incarceration is also at the downtown library, Nevada Humanities is hosting an evening conversation about Japanese incarceration during World War II. The evening will begin with a performance by Reno’s Taiko Tsurunokai group. Details. Karaoke for “THE TATAS” charity event is at Pure Country Canteen. Help a local in need with a “pink out and sing” benefit karaoke night. More here.

