Five events this week: It’s 2023!

The massive snow dump on the Sierra range means outdoor activities will be top of mind for many this week. But if you are staying close to home, there are plenty of free and low-cost things to do this week, particularly if you have kiddos.

Here are five Reno-area events on our calendar to check out this week as we start making 2023 another year to remember:

Winter Break Creativity Camp at Lake Mansion. Get your kids off the couch and into the studio with this morning camp that runs four days this week. The theme is intergalactic planetary. Cue up the Beastie Boys. Information. Dungeons & Dragons Camp at Incline Village Library. In this three-day camp heroes will make their own character sheets and sail the high seas; exploring an island as they look for lost townsfolk. Each day will be a two-hour program. Details. Yeti Escape Room at the North Valleys Library. Your friend, Professor Barnabus Bering, has gone missing on his search for the legendary Yeti somewhere high in the Himalayan Mountains. Follow the clues left behind and finish his quest in this escape room challenge. Suitable for ages 8 and above. We may see you there. More here. Reno Latin Dance Fest. The Silvery Legacy is hosting the 15th year of the dance festival. Dance workshops, parties and some of the best Latin DJs will be there. It runs Friday through Sunday. Information. See and Hear the Universe at the UNR planetarium. See the brightest, most distant and most energetic objects in the Universe. Hear presentations and performances of real “Space Songs” — including a mysterious signal from space. It’s Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. Details.

