Five events this week: Fiesta on Wells is coming, and so is Halloween

Our five recommended events this week include a creepy film competition, a yarn fest and a giant party on Wells Avenue.
Sponsored events
“A Facility for Living” by Katie Forgette at Reno Little Theater. Joe Taylor, a retired actor, moves into a prison-turned-elder-care facility shortly after the demise of Medicare and the election of Dick Cheney to President. There he discovers a community of loveable, irascible inmates hell-bent on bucking the dehumanizing system in which they have landed.
Picnic In the Park Music Series. The Reno Pops Orchestra is scheduled for a Sept. 22 concert in Rancho San Rafael’s May Arboretum. It starts at 6 p.m.
Fiesta on Wells celebrates Hispanic Heritage month with a sense of pride in our community, it unifies neighborhoods and infuses lives with joy, music, food, dance, arts, folklore, information booths and much more.
Editor’s picks: Five events to check out this week
- The Killers at Grand Sierra Resort. The Nevada-born band plays two nights in the Grand Theatre. Best of luck getting “Mr. Brightside” out of your head. It’s the earworm that won’t quit.
- Carson Creepy Short Horror Film Competition. Filmmakers and horror enthusiasts can join in this event celebrating the art of fear and suspense. The competition kicks off Sept. 20 when participants will receive the prompts that must be in their films. Films are due Oct. 4.
- Sierra Nevada Yarn Crawl 2023. Jimmy Beans Wool hosts the fifth year of this four-day event for fiber enthusiasts to visit yarn shops across the Sierra Nevada.
- Girls in Aviation Day. This event is all about showcasing and promoting different options, career fields, and recreational pursuits within aviation to young women.
- Fiesta on Wells. More than 85 vendors will be out for this event that celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month through music, food, dance, arts and folklore.