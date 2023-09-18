Five events this week: Fiesta on Wells is coming, and so is Halloween

Our five recommended events this week include a creepy film competition, a yarn fest and a giant party on Wells Avenue.

There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Sponsored events

“A Facility for Living” by Katie Forgette at Reno Little Theater. Joe Taylor, a retired actor, moves into a prison-turned-elder-care facility shortly after the demise of Medicare and the election of Dick Cheney to President. There he discovers a community of loveable, irascible inmates hell-bent on bucking the dehumanizing system in which they have landed.

Picnic In the Park Music Series. The Reno Pops Orchestra is scheduled for a Sept. 22 concert in Rancho San Rafael’s May Arboretum. It starts at 6 p.m.

Fiesta on Wells celebrates Hispanic Heritage month with a sense of pride in our community, it unifies neighborhoods and infuses lives with joy, music, food, dance, arts, folklore, information booths and much more.

Editor’s picks: Five events to check out this week