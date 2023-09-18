72 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Arts & EntertainmentEventsFeatured

Five events this week: Fiesta on Wells is coming, and so is Halloween

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Fiesta on Wells 2022.
Fiesta on Wells 2022. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno

Our five recommended events this week include a creepy film competition, a yarn fest and a giant party on Wells Avenue.

There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Sponsored events

“A Facility for Living” by Katie Forgette at Reno Little Theater. Joe Taylor, a retired actor, moves into a prison-turned-elder-care facility shortly after the demise of Medicare and the election of Dick Cheney to President.  There he discovers a community of loveable, irascible inmates hell-bent on bucking the dehumanizing system in which they have landed.

Picnic In the Park Music Series. The Reno Pops Orchestra is scheduled for a Sept. 22 concert in Rancho San Rafael’s May Arboretum. It starts at 6 p.m.

Fiesta on Wells celebrates Hispanic Heritage month with a sense of pride in our community, it unifies neighborhoods and infuses lives with joy, music, food, dance, arts, folklore, information booths and much more. 

Editor’s picks: Five events to check out this week

  1. The Killers at Grand Sierra Resort. The Nevada-born band plays two nights in the Grand Theatre. Best of luck getting “Mr. Brightside” out of your head. It’s the earworm that won’t quit.
  2. Carson Creepy Short Horror Film Competition. Filmmakers and horror enthusiasts can join in this event celebrating the art of fear and suspense. The competition kicks off Sept. 20 when participants will receive the prompts that must be in their films. Films are due Oct. 4.
  3. Sierra Nevada Yarn Crawl 2023. Jimmy Beans Wool hosts the fifth year of this four-day event for fiber enthusiasts to visit yarn shops across the Sierra Nevada.
  4. Girls in Aviation Day. This event is all about showcasing and promoting different options, career fields, and recreational pursuits within aviation to young women.
  5. Fiesta on Wells. More than 85 vendors will be out for this event that celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month through music, food, dance, arts and folklore.
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

New Orleans red beans and rice (sponsored)

Sponsored
A gluten free recipe to make traditional, Cajun style, New Orleans red beans and rice.

Medicaid reinstated for Nevadans who lost coverage due to procedural denials

Government
Approximately 114,000 Nevadans who lost their Medicaid coverage after the pandemic-era policy to keep people continuously enrolled expired have had their coverage reinstated. 

Pilot deaths mark the end of the annual air races in Reno

Events
Today’s deaths of two “expertly skilled pilots” mark the end of the Reno air races. The two pilots, Nick Macy and Chris Rushing, died in a landing accident.

Popular

Showdown at Need 2 Speed Demonstrates Danger of Distracted Driving

Courts & Crime
By Ty O'NeilOn Wednesday night Need 2 Speed was...

The Cheese Board opens south Reno location 

Business
The Cheese Board has added a second location, taking the popular midtown eatery to south Reno at the new Meadow Creek shopping center.

Healthy breakfast and lunch lands in South Reno 

Food & Drink
Tahoe Natural Café is new to Reno with a casual, counter-serve breakfast and lunch spot now on Veterans Parkway.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC