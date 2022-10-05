Mega fitness expo & sports festival this weekend (sponsored)

Legion Sports Fest features 100+ vendors, and eight sports for 10,000+ attendance event at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on October 8 and 9

Imagine today’s top fitness influencers, the world’s best bodybuilding athletes, hundreds of fitness companies, thousands of athletes, superhero aerialists, D.J.s, and nine simultaneous sports all in the same room! The ground will be shaking from Strongmen/women lifting cars, loud metal strikes from Armored Combat, cheers from massive crowds as athletes attempt to break Olympic Weightlifting or Powerlifting records, high-energy group workouts, free samples and crazy deals on all things fitness. That’s exactly what you will experience at the 5th annual Your KratomTM Legion Sports Fest presented by WOLFpak Bags, happening on October 7-9th at Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

The fitness sports festival is designed for everyone to find their fitness superpowers. Attendees range from being interested in losing a few pounds for the first time to professional fitness athletes. They all come for a variety of reasons:

Entertainment – When you get a ticket to Legion Sports Fest, expect to see incredible action from a variety of 9 different fitness-related sports. Imagine watching warriors in medieval armor fighting with swords and axes at the Armored Combat Sports Championship. Athletes will also be performing incredible feats of strength. The Strongman competitions will have athletes lifting actual cars! Powerlifting athletes will be performing lifts of over 600 pounds!

Competition Action – For amateur and professional athletes, it is a chance to showcase their strength, physique, endurance, and mental toughness. Confirmed competitions include NPC and IFBB Pro League Bodybuilding, Muay Thai, Armored Combat, Olympic Weightlifting, Strongman & Strongwoman, Powerlifting, Functional Fitness, and Armwrestling.

“It’s not just a Bodybuilding and fitness event; it’s an athletic event, a true sports fest,” said Mark Anthony, the first-ever Men’s Physique Mr. Olympia.

New This Year –

Olympic Weightlifting is now the Nevada State Championship hosted by Calavera Barbell Addition of IFBB Pro Open Wellness Division

Group Workouts at the Center Podium Stage by LesMills Certified Presenters

IFBB Pro cash purse for Masters is $24,300

National Academy of Sports Medicine glute development seminar

Free seminar by Ms. Olympia Ashley Kaltwasser and IFBB Pro Andre Adams at the Center Podium stage on Saturday, October 8 at 12:00 p.m.

Deals/Vendors/Free Samples – Gold Saturday/Silver Sunday is the “Black Friday” of fitness inside the expo. There are hundreds of fitness vendors with the latest technology, supplements, apparel, nutrition, and in-person/online personal training to help all fitness levels with their goals. Vendors provide deals and specials up to 75% off during the first two hours of each expo day. This offers a chance to speak face-to-face with top fitness companies in the industry, something you can’t experience online. It’s also an excellent opportunity to sample the latest fitness supplements and see new fitness technology you can implement into your routines.

“I’ve been enjoying the entire expo. It’s freaking awesome! Lots of great companies here!” said Ms. Olympia Ashley Kaltwasser about the 2018 Legion Sports Fest.

Celebrities – Rub elbows with today’s fitness social media stars and legendary athletes inside the expo. Celebrities are at the expo all weekend. You can also meet them at the Red-Carpet event before the IFBB Pro League bodybuilding finals on Sunday, October 9.

“You don’t have to know someone competing or be a dedicated fan of one of the sports to have an amazing time. Everyone leaves with something; fitness supplements, a trial gym membership, new workout gear, fitness gadgets, a potential new personal trainer or coach, prizes, celebrity photos, a ton of motivation to fuel your fitness journey, and awesome memories. It’s like a fitness Disneyland,” explains Partnership Director Ted Johanson.

Major Professional and Amateur Bodybuilding Events:

Friday, October 8 – IFBB Pro Masters Championship

The world’s largest competition for IFBB Pro Masters athletes with all nine divisions

$24,300 cash purse

Saturday, October 9 – NPC National Qualifier

National Physique Committee amateur national qualifier event with eight divisions

Sunday, October 25 – IFBB Pro League Open

Featuring the following divisions: Men’s Open Bodybuilding, Men’s Classic Physique, Men’s Physique, Women’s Physique, Fitness, Bikini and Wellness

Pros compete for $41,000 in cash prizes

“Our company began in the Reno/Tahoe area 11 years ago. We know how important active lifestyles are to the region and its commitment to welcoming quality events. We had a strong feeling that the Legion would make sense in Reno. We are confident that this event will soon be in the echelon of the region’s cornerstone events like Hot August Nights, Street Vibrations, and the Reno Rodeo.” said Chris Minnes, founder/owner of Legion Sports Fest and Center Podium productions.

Sponsors:

The Title Sponsor of Legion Sports Fest is Your Kratom TM www.yourkratom.com

The Presenting Sponsor of Legion Sports Fest is WOLFpak Bags.www.WOLFpak.com

Division Sponsors of the Legion Sports Fest include Celsius Energy Drink, GRIPBELL, Team Built By Nando, and Visit Reno Tahoe.

Class level sponsors are Innovative Sports Nutrition, U.S. Navy SpecOps Recruiting, Naked Warrior CBD, Team FFLEX, JAWKU Speed, Team Atlas, Dynamic G Fitness, Body of Work Documentary, National Academy of Sports Medicine, U.S. Army Recruiting, and A.C. Grace Company.

Local sponsors are Rowdy Bars, Reno Regenerative Medicine, Tahoe Lake Love Vacations, Ageless Men’s Health, Team Worley Fit and Crunch Fitness Nevada.

Spectator tickets will be $25 to $400. For information, registration, tickets, and a full event schedule, visit www.CenterPodium.com/Legion-Sports-Fest/.

About Chris Minnes & Center Podium

Voted 2017 promoter of the year, Christopher Minnes is the premier bodybuilding event promoter in the West. He has produced the NPC/IFBB sanctioned events since 2011. The event portfolio now includes eight events from Reno to Russia. With a background in event promotion beginning in 1991, Minnes has produced hundreds of events, including concerts, ski & snowboard races, mountain bike races, and much more. Center Podium is the managing company for the NPC Mother Lode, Tahoe Show, NPC West Coast, Dexter Jackson Classic, NPC Worldwide Invictus IFBB Pro Qualifier in Kazakhstan, Dexter Jackson Classic, NPC New Mexico State Open, and the Legion Sports Festival. For information visit www.centerpodium.com.

About the IFBB Pro League

The IFBB Professional League (“IFBB Pro League”) was founded by Ben and Joe Weider. The OLYMPIA was created by Joe Weider. The President of the IFBB Pro League is Jim Manion (USA). For more information, visit www.IFBBPro.com.

About the NPC

The National Physique Committee (NPC) is the largest amateur bodybuilding organization in the United States. Amateur bodybuilders compete in competitions from local to national competitions sanctioned by the NPC. One amateur organization per country is recognized by the IFBB Pro League, bodybuilding’s international organization. The IFBB Pro League recognizes the NPC as its amateur extension for the United States. Advanced athletes can progress as professionals and join the IFBB Professional League, which is the only way they can qualify to compete for bodybuilding’s highest honor, winning the Mr. Olympia contest.

