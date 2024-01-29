Five events in Reno this week: Frampton, theater and science

Grammy-winning guitarist Peter Frampton takes the stage this week with what may be his last Reno performance. The longtime Grammy-winning artist, after 50 years, says this is his final tour. Also on deck this week are theater productions at Reno Little Theater and Bruka Theater, and kiddos can engage with sci-fi-themed labs and lectures at The Discovery.

Reno Jazz Orchestra Presents “Trombone Extravaganza.” Enjoy an afternoon of the finest jazz musicians in northern Nevada as the Reno Jazz Orchestra performs with guest composer and trombonist Dean Sorenson, with Josh Reed directing.

"While the Lights Were Out" by Jack Sharkey at Reno Little Theater. It is a breathtaking comedy full of laughter, surprises and enough suspense to keep audience members on their toes. Lord Clive and Lady Monica Wickenham are hosting a dinner party that turns sour. A thunderstorm! The lights go out! An agonized voice! A pistol shot! What happened when the lights went out? That's the big question of this hilarious, fast-paced production.

Editor’s picks