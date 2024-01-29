Five events in Reno this week: Frampton, theater and science

Grammy-winning guitarist Peter Frampton takes the stage this week with what may be his last Reno performance. The longtime Grammy-winning artist, after 50 years, says this is his final tour. Also on deck this week are theater productions at Reno Little Theater and Bruka Theater, and kiddos can engage with sci-fi-themed labs and lectures at The Discovery.
Sponsored events
- Reno Jazz Orchestra Presents “Trombone Extravaganza.” Enjoy an afternoon of the finest jazz musicians in northern Nevada as the Reno Jazz Orchestra performs with guest composer and trombonist Dean Sorenson, with Josh Reed directing.
- “While the Lights Were Out” by Jack Sharkey at Reno Little Theater. It is a breathtaking comedy full of laughter, surprises and enough suspense to keep audience members on their toes. Lord Clive and Lady Monica Wickenham are hosting a dinner party that turns sour. A thunderstorm! The lights go out! An agonized voice! A pistol shot! What happened when the lights went out? That’s the big question of this hilarious, fast-paced production.
Editor’s picks
- “Flaunt Your Flaws!” The Musical-Improv Mock Dating Reality Show is a new hybrid musical/improv mock dating reality show. Each show is different, so you get to watch a new version of the show every time.
- Every Brilliant Thing. Holly Natwora directs an interactive performance about how to get to the other side of grief with a list that takes on a life of its own. This is a revelatory play about depression and the lengths we will go to for those we love while surviving the shadow of suicide.
- Social Science: Sci-Fi Strikes Back, Again. Use the force, go back to the future, phone home, and get beamed up during an evening of sci-fi exploration inspired by galaxies far, far away. Labs and lectures are scheduled for Saturday at The Discovery.
- Self Love workshop. Join Dr. Ali Szarko and friends for an afternoon of self-love reflection and practice. Szarko is a psychologist who will provide participants with practical skills to use in their day-to-day lives to build self-compassion, align with personal values and notice more glimmers of the present moment.
- Peter Frampton: Never Ever Say Never Tour. Grammy-winning guitarist Peter Frampton is bringing his Never Ever Say Never tour to Reno. After over 50 years of touring, Frampton has announced that this tour will be his last.