Sparks softball team heads to regional little league championship

A team of softball champs from Sparks is headed to San Bernardino, California later this month to compete in the Little League Softball West Region Tournament. The Sparks Centennial League’s 12u girls softball team took the state championship Sunday in Battle Mountain, beating out southern Nevada’s Summerlin South team 4-0.

“We’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time, and we worked hard to get here. We are just so excited to get to do this!” said Sparks Centennial’s pitcher Emil Wright.

Wright pitched all six innings of the state championship game, earning 12 strikeouts with no walks and no runs.

Centennial’s team will compete against other 12u teams from Arizona, Hawaii, California and Utah during the seven-day tournament. Their first game is against Utah on Saturday, July 22 at 9 a.m. It’ll be broadcast on ESPN+.

The winner of that game will move on to play Arizona. The regional tournament winner will head to nationals for the Little League Softball World Series Aug. 6-13.

The last time Sparks Centennial Little League sent a team to the West Region Tournament was in 2017. The team includes athletes ages 10-12.