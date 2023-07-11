75.5 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsSparks

Sparks softball team heads to regional little league championship

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Sparks Centennial Little League’s 12u girls team took the 2023 state championship July 9, 2023 in Battle Mountain, Nev. Image: Provided by SCLL
Sparks Centennial Little League’s 12u girls team took the 2023 state championship July 9, 2023 in Battle Mountain, Nev. Image: Provided by SCLL

A team of softball champs from Sparks is headed to San Bernardino, California later this month to compete in the Little League Softball West Region Tournament. The Sparks Centennial League’s 12u girls softball team took the state championship Sunday in Battle Mountain, beating out southern Nevada’s Summerlin South team 4-0.

“We’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time, and we worked hard to get here. We are just so excited to get to do this!” said Sparks Centennial’s pitcher Emil Wright.

Wright pitched all six innings of the state championship game, earning 12 strikeouts with no walks and no runs. 

Centennial’s team will compete against other 12u teams from Arizona, Hawaii, California and Utah during the seven-day tournament. Their first game is against Utah on Saturday, July 22 at 9 a.m. It’ll be broadcast on ESPN+.

The winner of that game will move on to play Arizona. The regional tournament winner will head to nationals for the Little League Softball World Series Aug. 6-13.

The last time Sparks Centennial Little League sent a team to the West Region Tournament was in 2017. The team includes athletes ages 10-12.

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Metcalf Builders, Inc. signs lease for 12,606 square feet at 1900 South McCarran Boulevard (sponsored)

Sponsored
General contractor Metcalf Builders, Inc. is moving its headquarters to a brand new 12,606-square-foot facility at McCarran Business Park (MBP).

Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown mounts 2nd bid for US Senate in Nevada after losing GOP primary in 2022

Politics
Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown made his long-awaited U.S. Senate candidacy official on Monday, jumping into the race to take on Democratic incumbent Jacky Rosen.

Five events this week: Punk rock, the video game symphony and beer

Arts & Entertainment
Brazilian music, punk rock and the Reno Video Game Symphony each topped our list of recommended Reno events this week.

Popular

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

SPCA ordered to pay $197,000 bond in lawsuit against Reno Iron Works

Courts & Crime
The SPCA of Northern Nevada on Friday was ordered by District Court Judge Kathleen Sirgurdson to cover the cost of a $197,000 bond in the nonprofit's legal dispute with Reno Iron Works.

Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth as a state holiday for the first time

Arts & Entertainment
Hundreds turned out to Idlewild Park on Sunday to celebrate Juneteenth. Unlike past celebrations, however, the event was held just after Juneteenth became an official state holiday.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC