Five events to check out: From high-flying to low-key

Great Reno Balloon Race: done. Next up is the Stihl National Championship Air Races and Air Show in Stead, which kicks off Wednesday and continues through Sunday. If you’re in the mood for a difference scene, here are five events to tickle your fancy.

Please be sure to confirm event details with organizers, including COVID-19 restrictions.

Science Distilled: Where there’s smoke, there’s fire at The Discovery. In this lecture series created by The Discovery and Desert Research Institute, scientists will discuss how they are ushering in new understanding to better predict wildland fire, take advantage of fire’s regenerative effects, and mitigate its impact to life and property. Link for information. Art on Tap: A Community Art Night. Stop by The Generator Inc. for a low-key night full of delicious beverages and amazing art. This is the monthly art social where you can chat with our artists about their works. Link for information. Sleeping Beauty. Dancers from A.V.A. Ballet Theatre open their fall season with the classic which includes live music from the Reno Phil at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. Link for information. Believe in Reno featuring Gorgon City. Bass Camp Festival, a summer electronic music festival and live concert promoter, brings an evening of national DJ headliners, art installations, a vendor village and food & beverage trucks to City Plaza in downtown Reno next at the “Believe” sign. Link for information. Fiesta on Wells. After a year of inactivity due to the pandemic, Fiesta on Wells returns to Reno to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and recognize the history, traditions and contributions to American society of Latino communities. Link for information.

