‘Fiesta on Wells’ returns to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

By María Palma

This story was originally published by Noticiero Móvil

After a year of inactivity due to the pandemic, Fiesta on Wells returns to Reno to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and recognize the history, traditions and contributions to American society of Latino communities.

In September, several Latin American countries, including Mexico, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Chile, celebrate their independence from Spain. Every year since 1988, the United States has celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Mario DelaRosa, director of Latino Arte and Culture which organizes Fiesta on Wells, recalled the beginnings of the event. Through the years it has become a tradition of the Latino community in Washoe County.

“More than a decade or so ago, some Latino business owners from Wells started this celebration to remember and recognize the culture of their countries,” said DelaRosa. “They started it in the spring but then moved it to September to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month.”

DelaRosa also indicated that this version of the festival will be particularly special since the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the event from being held last year.

“We are very happy to be able to bring arts and culture back to our community,” he added.

At the event, attendees will be able to enjoy traditional dances, music and entertainment by Ballet Folklórico Nuestra Herencia Mexicana, Fuerza Latina, Pueblo Nuevo, Sombra Chikana, Danza Azteca Demacu and Drinking with Clowns, among others.

As for typical foods, there will be churros, tacos, ceviche, wings, tacos de canasta, micheladas, antojitos, raspados, fruits and much more available for sale by various merchants.

DelaRosa said that the event will follow the current protocols regarding the pandemic and health services will be available for the community.

“We will have a mobile dentist free of charge for children, sponsored by Community Health Alliance, and Immunize Nevada will offer free COVID-19 vaccines regardless of immigration status,” he said.

Fiesta on Wells is Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., between Arroyo and Burns streets on Wells Avenue. Admission is free.