RTC launches FlexRIDE service to Incline Village Memorial Day weekend

Washoe County’s Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) will launch a seasonal pilot route for its FlexRIDE service Saturday, May 29 connecting Reno with Incline Village and Sand Harbor. The pilot program will continue through Labor Day weekend.

Riders planning to head to Lake Tahoe must make reservations for the service one to three days in advance by calling 775-335-0035. The service operates daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and departs from the park-and-ride lot at the Summit Mall.

The pilot route’s final stop before returning to Reno is Sand Harbor State Park, however a number of stops are available along the way for those who wish to get off sooner and make the request when reserving their ride. Some of the stops include Sky Tavern and Mt. Rose ski areas, the Incline Village Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Incline Village Community Hospital, Incline Village High School, Raley’s, Tahoe Science Center, The Hyatt and Tunnel Creek. A full list of stops is available at rtcwashoe.com/FlexRIDE.

RTC says its FlexRIDE vehicles can hold up to six passengers. They are ADA accessible with wheelchair lifts, and also have bike racks and luggage nets.

Rides are $5 per one-way trip or free for children with an adult, and proof of roundtrip tickets are required when boarding. Reduced-fare passes are available to those who qualify. All riders must pay an additional $2 Sand Harbor entrance fee regardless of age or situation. Fares can be purchased on the Token Transit app or at the RTC’s Fourth Street or Centennial Plaza transit centers.

RTC officials began working with partners at the Tahoe Regional Planning Authority and Tahoe Transportation District in August 2020 to plan the service and developed the pilot program based on community feedback.

Complete details are online at rtcwashoe.com/FlexRIDE.

Source: RTC