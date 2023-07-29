90.1 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
EventsFeaturedNews

Free bus rides during Hot August Nights

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

RTC hybrid bus parked at RTC 4TH STREET STATION in Downtown Reno.
An RTC Hybrid Bus.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is providing free transportation on the RAPID Virginia Line, RAPID Lincoln Line, Route 1 and Route 11 transit services Tuesday, August 1 through Sunday, August 6. 

Service runs all day, each day, and the free RIDE routes serve RTC 4th Street Station and RTC Centennial Plaza. Free service on ACCESS will also be available to both of those stations.

RTC’s RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 service run from Reno to Sparks on 4th Street and Prater Way. RTC’s RAPID Virginia Line and Route 1 run along Virginia Street.

“Hot August Nights is one of our community’s favorite special events,” RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas said. “Everyone can ride these routes for free and get to their choice of venue in downtown Sparks, downtown Reno, and on the Virginia Street corridor.”

Source: RTC

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Fake elector debacle may revisit Lombardo, Ford in 2026

Government
Gov. Joe Lombardo’s veto of a bill outlawing attempts to redirect the state’s electoral votes in a presidential election could be used against him.

Fundraiser set up after arsonist burns down home

Courts & Crime
A house fire can happen at any time. For Karina Rios, it occurred in the middle of the night when someone set a fire near her home. 

NV Energy plan, process draws criticism

Business
NV Energy is asking regulators to approve its plan to convert its sole remaining coal-fired power plant to natural gas, buy solar production facilities and a battery-storage operation at a cost of $1.8 billion.

Popular

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

Protest at Tahoe ice cream shop after owner makes ‘insensitive’ comments about Black Lives Matter

News
More than 50 demonstrators lined the street in front of Sweet Tahoe Time, an ice cream shop in Kings Beach, California, on Tuesday to protest the owner.

New luxury development in Southwest Reno announced (sponsored)

Sponsored
Marama, a new luxury development from homebuilder New Edge Living and Sierra Sotheby's International Realty, will feature a limited collection of 72 custom estate lots over 154 acres in Southwest Reno

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC