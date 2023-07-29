Free bus rides during Hot August Nights

The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is providing free transportation on the RAPID Virginia Line, RAPID Lincoln Line, Route 1 and Route 11 transit services Tuesday, August 1 through Sunday, August 6.

Service runs all day, each day, and the free RIDE routes serve RTC 4th Street Station and RTC Centennial Plaza. Free service on ACCESS will also be available to both of those stations.



RTC’s RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 service run from Reno to Sparks on 4th Street and Prater Way. RTC’s RAPID Virginia Line and Route 1 run along Virginia Street.

“Hot August Nights is one of our community’s favorite special events,” RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas said. “Everyone can ride these routes for free and get to their choice of venue in downtown Sparks, downtown Reno, and on the Virginia Street corridor.”

Source: RTC