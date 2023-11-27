Oddie-El Rancho intersection closed Tuesday

The intersection at Oddie Boulevard and El Rancho Drive will close on Tuesday, Nov. 28 and remain closed until Wednesday. Regional Transportation Commission officials said the closure is to install new traffic signals as part of the Oddie Wells Project.

Detours will be in place. For traffic traveling north or south, detours will be marked on Silverada Boulevard and Sullivan Lane. For traffic going east or west, detours will be on Greenbrae Drive or East Ninth Street/G Street.

This is part of the third phase of the Oddie Wells Project, billed by RTC as a “multimodal improvement project” along a 3-mile stretch of road from Wells Avenue at the intersection with Interstate 80 north and east to the Oddie Boulevard intersection with Pyramid Way. Improvements have included bike lanes, pedestrian ramps, ADA improvements, lighting and landscaping.

The fourth phase of the project, from Sutro Street to the I-80 offramps at Wells Avenue, is scheduled to begin in spring 2024.

More information is online at http://oddiewellsproject.com/.