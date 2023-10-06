City council to vote on downtown micro-mobility projects

The Washoe County Regional Transportation Commission recently released survey results for what the community wants to see for downtown micro-mobility changes. Based on that report, the Reno City Council on Wednesday will vote on whether to proceed with a group of proposed projects.

Micro-mobility refers to small, lightweight personal vehicles like bicycles and electric scooters. City of Reno staffers seek approval from the council to approve micro-mobility accommodations to be incorporated onto streets for RTC’s Regional Transportation Improvement Plan. The proposed projects include Virginia Street, Sinclair/Lake/Evans, Vine Street, Fifth Street and Sixth Street. Staffers said these routes received “the greatest support” when evaluating the area.

Staff do not recommend the long-planned Center Street cycle track be developed. Center Street cycle track is back up for public input

“The Center Street/University Way is not supported by transportation engineers because of vehicle speeds, vehicle volumes, reduction of travel lanes, number of major driveway access conflicts, lack of visibility and expectations of vehicle operators, and intersection conflicts with micromodes traveling against the direction of vehicle traffic,” city staff said.

That statement contradicts Headway Transportation’s report that Center Street is the best place for a two-way cycle track.

The firm’s report notes: “Because Center Street is a one‐way street, the potential conflicts between bicycles and vehicles entering and exiting the street are greatly reduced when compared with a two‐way street. The presence of traffic signals at many intersections also protects cyclists from conflicting vehicle movements.

“Additionally, the single direction of vehicle traffic allows the track to be placed on the left hand side, eliminating conflicts with transit stops on the right side of the road. Right‐of‐way that is not currently used for parking or travel lanes is also available on the west side of Center Street for several blocks.” City: Long term plans for Center Street bike lane ‘unlikely’ to proceed

Headway’s report reached the design phase before quietly being canceled behind the scenes in part because downtown casino executives wanted micro-mobility on Virginia Street instead. RTC’s new report also indicates a Center Street two-way track will improve safety on the street.

“This configuration reduces potential conflicts with two-way vehicle traffic and transit stops and also creates protected crossings for bicyclists at signals,” the report notes. “This physically separated bicycle facility would enhance bicycle connectivity and improve pedestrian crossing distances along the corridor.”

RTC has $20 million for the transportation plan, but no construction is scheduled. The council’s approval of the first group of projects will allow RTC to include the streets in its plan.

“We are very happy to partner with the City of Reno to improve safety and mobility for bicyclists and all users of our roads, especially in the downtown area,” RTC’s Paul Nelson said. “We are looking forward to advancing Phase 1 of the Downtown Reno Micromobility Project in the coming months and hope to provide the best possible solutions.”