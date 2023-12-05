50.8 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
GovernmentNewsTransportation

Keystone bridge replacement process begins with first public meeting

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Barriers indicate it is unsafe to be under the Keystone bridge. Image courtesy of Ky Plaskon.
Barriers indicate it is unsafe to be under the Keystone bridge. Image courtesy of Ky Plaskon.

The crumbling Keystone Avenue bridge is getting replaced, and the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is inviting the community to learn about the project.  

RTC’s first meeting will take place in-person on December 7 from 4 – 7p.m., or virtually beginning on December 6 at keystonebridgeproject.com.

The bridge drew concern earlier this year as parts of it were falling apart. 

The Keystone Bridge is considered to be structurally deficient, but it is not unsafe,” Paul Nelson with RTC said in April. “The RTC is working with NDOT to replace the bridge as soon as 2027. The visible damage on the bridge is aesthetic but does not affect its structural integrity.”

The in-person and virtual meetings will include information on the existing bridge conditions and bridge study process. Participants can provide input on the study.

The Keystone Bridge is one of five bridges in the region and 10 statewide called ‘structurally deficient’ according to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association 2021 report

Washoe County has more structurally deficient bridges than the much larger Las Vegas because bridges over the Truckee are more challenging to replace. The bridge is one of a handful to be replaced. Others include the Arlington, Sierra Street and Greg Street bridges.

Source: RTC

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

Government

City council to vote on downtown micro-mobility projects

Bob Conrad -
The Reno City Council on Wednesday will vote on whether to proceed with a group of proposed downtown micro-mobility projects. 

U.S. 395 ramps at Oddie to temporarily close (updated)

Free bus rides during Hot August Nights

Center Street cycle track is back up for public input

Arlington bridge designs up for community feedback

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC