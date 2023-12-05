Keystone bridge replacement process begins with first public meeting

The crumbling Keystone Avenue bridge is getting replaced, and the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is inviting the community to learn about the project.

RTC’s first meeting will take place in-person on December 7 from 4 – 7p.m., or virtually beginning on December 6 at keystonebridgeproject.com.

The bridge drew concern earlier this year as parts of it were falling apart.

The Keystone Bridge is considered to be structurally deficient, but it is not unsafe,” Paul Nelson with RTC said in April. “The RTC is working with NDOT to replace the bridge as soon as 2027. The visible damage on the bridge is aesthetic but does not affect its structural integrity.”

The in-person and virtual meetings will include information on the existing bridge conditions and bridge study process. Participants can provide input on the study.

The Keystone Bridge is one of five bridges in the region and 10 statewide called ‘structurally deficient’ according to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association 2021 report.

Washoe County has more structurally deficient bridges than the much larger Las Vegas because bridges over the Truckee are more challenging to replace. The bridge is one of a handful to be replaced. Others include the Arlington, Sierra Street and Greg Street bridges.

Source: RTC