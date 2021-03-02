fbpx
RTC seeks input on Arlington Avenue bridges replacement

By ThisIsReno
An aerial view of Wingfield Park and the Arlington Avenue Bridges that are planned to be replaced. Image: Provided by RTC

Community members are invited to share their thoughts on replacement of the Arlington Avenue bridges over the Truckee River via a survey open through the end of March.

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County says the Arlington Avenue bridges must be replaced because they’ve been deemed structurally deficient by the Nevada Department of Transportation. The bridges were built in the 1930s and bisect Wingfield Park.

Replacing the bridges will improve safety and multimodal access to the park, and meet flood-capacity requirements, RTC said in a statement. Construction likely won’t begin until 2025.

A video presentation produced by RTC provides information on bridge concepts options, identifies constraints and determines potential costs for the project. Once the video has been viewed, members of the community can take the survey online at SurveyMonkey.com/r/RTCArlingtonBridges.

More information is available on the RTC website in both English and Spanish at https://www.rtcwashoe.com/engineering-project/arlington-avenue-bridges-project/.

