U.S. 395 ramps at Oddie to temporarily close 

The ongoing Oddie Wells construction will soon have temporary traffic changes.

Washoe RTC announced the closure of all three U.S. 395 ramps located on the north side of Oddie Boulevard, effective from 9 p.m. on Friday, August 11 to 5 a.m. on Monday, August 14.

The northbound off-ramp on the south side of Oddie Boulevard will remain open to traffic.

Motorists can access both the northbound and southbound on-ramps of U.S. 395 using McCarran Boulevard.

Southbound traffic on U.S. 395 will be redirected to the off-ramp at Clear Acre/McCarran exit 70. The public is encouraged to become familiar with these detours in anticipation of the upcoming weekend.

The Oddie Wells construction will include new lighting, landscaping, ADA-compliant facilities, pedestrian ramps and bike lanes.

These upgrades are intended not only to ensure safer vehicular movement but also to spur economic growth and improve the living standards for the local population by bolstering accessibility and safety measures, RTC officials said.

The project is expected to be completed next year.

Source: RTC