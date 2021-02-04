RTC asks for input on south Reno to Incline pilot route

Washoe County’s Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) is one step closer to connecting south Reno and Lake Tahoe via public transit. This month it’s asking the community for input on a proposed new pilot route which would begin in May. A brief online survey about the proposed service is online.

“Providing an affordable public transit connection between the Truckee Meadows and Incline Village will reduce traffic congestion and parking issues, while also improving sustainability and access for everyone,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas.

The pilot project was announced in August last year, and since then RTC and its partners with the Tahoe Regional Planning Authority and the Tahoe Transportation District have been working out the details.

The planned service would use the FlexRIDE vehicles, which are similar to shuttle buses, and are both ADA accessible and accommodate bicycles. Daily service would run from 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. for the approximately one-hour trip, with reservations required 24 hours in advance.

In addition to the survey, RTC is asking the community to watch a brief virtual public presentation video and provide comments via email to mdulude@rtcwashoe.com, or by calling (775) 335-0019. Comments received prior to 4 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2021 will be entered into the meeting record for RTC’s Board Meeting at 9 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2021.