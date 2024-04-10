KPS3 promotes Julia Jones to Associate Vice President of Growth Marketing (sponsored)

KPS3, a full-service marketing and communications agency, has promoted Julia Jones to associate vice president of growth marketing.

In this expanded leadership role, Jones will continue to elevate KPS3’s search engine optimization (SEO) and paid media services, helping to lead the growth and direction of the division. These digital marketing, advertising, and analytics strategies aim to integrate with clients’ marketing and public relations initiatives, so they can measure results in meaningful ways and achieve their business goals. Her passion for digging deep into the data and interpreting results for clients has provided stellar impact for businesses across the globe.

Jones joined KPS3 in 2011, having served in account management and research roles. For more than seven years, she served as director of search & digital media, where she worked closely with the team to develop and implement SEO programs and digital media campaigns to deliver outstanding results.



Jones became a shareholder at KPS3 in 2022. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of Puget Sound and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Nevada, Reno.



“Julia is such a talented individual who has contributed greatly to the success of KPS3,” said Bob Whitefield, chief revenue officer. “She has consistently and thoughtfully delivered strategy after strategy for a comprehensive list of clients in an array of industries. Julia is a true leader in the industry. I’m excited to see her continue to innovate and advance client goals through data and research, as well as mentor team members with her vast knowledge and skills in digital marketing.”



For more than 32 years, KPS3 has grown and developed long-standing relationships with both its clients and its employees, earning a spot amongst northern Nevada's Best Places to Work finalists for seven years.

