Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals (sponsored)

It is the final month of The Wilbur D. May Museum’s year’s special exhibit: Expedition Dinosaur: RISE OF THE MAMMALS, this time featuring new dinosaurs, prehistoric mammals, and interactive displays from Stage Nine Exhibits.

The exhibit is here until May 5, 2024 during normal museum business hours 10 to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, and 12 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Ticket prices are $13 for adults and $11 for children and seniors. Children under three receive FREE admission. Special Rates are available for groups (15+ attendees) at $7 per person, and educators can reserve a time for tours and field trips Wednesday through Friday, at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., or 2 p.m.

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals features 10+ animatronic larger-than-life dinosaurs with realistic movement and sounds, as well as interactive draw stations, photo-ops, scan and learn centers, and an immersive asteroid experience.

Anyone interested in hosting a special evening event can contact Assistant Curator Wes Jahn at [email protected]. Located within Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, the Wilbur D. May Center is managed by the Washoe County Community Services Department and continues to receive generous support from the Wilbur D. May Foundation. Our mission is to preserve the life and legacy of Wilbur D. May through exhibitions and programs that conciliate curiosity in visitors of all ages. For more information, visit www.maycenter.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.