Five events in Reno this week: Music and more music

Reno’s music scene is hopping this week. Whether you’re a jazz enthusiast or someone who enjoys classical harmonies, there’s a live show for you.

Jazz can be found at the University of Nevada, Reno, Vivaldi and more will be at The Theater, and Warp Trio is performing at the North Valleys Library.

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals. The Wilbur D. May Center’s latest exhibit is part two of last year’s Expedition Dinosaur. It features fan-favorite stations and brand-new animatronics and experiences. This exhibit is not to be missed and makes for the perfect field trip or a way to spend a winter day.

Editor’s picks