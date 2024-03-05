Five events in Reno this week: Music and more music

Reno’s music scene is hopping this week. Whether you’re a jazz enthusiast or someone who enjoys classical harmonies, there’s a live show for you.
Jazz can be found at the University of Nevada, Reno, Vivaldi and more will be at The Theater, and Warp Trio is performing at the North Valleys Library.
Sponsored events
- Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals. The Wilbur D. May Center’s latest exhibit is part two of last year’s Expedition Dinosaur. It features fan-favorite stations and brand-new animatronics and experiences. This exhibit is not to be missed and makes for the perfect field trip or a way to spend a winter day.
Editor’s picks
- Mystic 100’s, Clarko, Spitting Image Concert. Mystic 100’s, formally known as Milk Music, is an underground psychedelic rock group from Washington State. The band first gained worldwide notoriety with their self-released debut “Beyond Living” in 2010, and since then have enjoyed critical acclaim and a steady following, despite being seldom seen performing live since 2013.
- Jazz Lab Band l and ll. A live performance featuring the large jazz ensemble at the Nightingale Concert Hall.
- Candlelight: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More. Discover Vivaldi and more at The Theatre under the gentle glow of candlelight.
- Warp Trio. Presented by Pioneer Center Youth Programs, Warp Trio is an internationally touring cross-genre chamber music experience. A mashup of Juilliard-trained players and members steeped in rock and jazz styles, the trio can be seen performing classical works in prestigious halls on the same tour where they headline a standing-room-only show at a rock venue.
- Pipes on the River: Bryan Chuan, Organist. Dr. Bryan Chuan, Director of Music at the Cathedral, will perform works by Basque Composers. The Cathedral’s Casavant Organ is the second largest organ in the state of Nevada.