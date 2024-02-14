Photos: ‘Undie Run’ returns to Midtown, dropping trou and raising money for charity

Scantily clad runners jogged through Midtown Saturday for the national Cupid’s Undie Run, a fundraising event to support the research of neurofibromatosis (NF). NF is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves, a condition that affects one in every 2,000 births, according to the Cupid’s Undie Run website.

The national fundraiser has been a staple in Reno for a number of years. Some runners wore nothing more than a pair of undies, while others wore full-on costumes.

“We run in our undies because those affected by NF can’t cover up their tumors,” the Children’s Tumor Foundation notes on its website for the national event. “They can’t put on clothes to feel more comfortable, so why should we? Since 2010, we have brought together over 108,600 undie runners to build a community of supporters that just won’t quit.”