Undie run charity event delights Midtown (photo gallery)

Undergarments were on full display as runners gathered in Midtown for the national Cupid’s Undie Run.

The partially clad runners met at the Wonder Aleworks for the event to support those affected by NF, a genetic disorder that causes tumors.

Some runners wore nothing more than a pair of undies, while others wore full-on costumes. Runners ran from the brewery to California Street and back — drawing a lot of looks and a few giggles.

“Cupid’s Undie Run is a fundraising event with 100% of the net proceeds funding NF research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation, a 4-star rated charity, and the world’s leader in NF research,” event organizers note on their website.

Undergarments were on full display as runners gathered in Midtown for the national Cupid's Undie Run. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno, Feb. 12, 2022.