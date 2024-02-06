Mile High Jazz Band presents “Jazz Sampler for Sweethearts” with vocalist Jakki Ford (sponsored)

40.3 F
Mile High Jazz Band presents "Jazz Sampler for Sweethearts" with vocalist Jakki Ford

Jakki Ford will sing with Mile High Jazz Band at Gina's Good Life Music & Lounge on February 13. Image courtesy Jakki Ford. Used with permission.

Tuesday, February 13, 7:00 p.m. at Gina’s Good Life Music & Lounge

Mile High Jazz Band will present “Jazz Sampler for Sweethearts” on Valentine’s Day Eve, Tuesday, February 13, 2024, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Gina’s Good Life Music & Lounge, 507 N. Carson Street inside the Carson Nugget. The music is free; donations are welcome.

The 17-member band will play jazzy versions of favorite love songs for Valentine’s Day, and other swinging, big-band selections, including “Touch of Your Lips,” “Besame Mucho,” and “Moments.” Jakki Ford accompanied by the band will sing “I’ll Never Stop Loving You,” “Let’s Do It,” “Sway,” and more.

After the February 13 event, Mile High Jazz Band will present the 20th annual Jazz Extravaganza with four youth jazz bands on Tuesday, February 20, at 7:00 p.m., at the Carson City Community Center. The youth jazz bands are from Carson High School, Carson Middle School, and the Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra. Proceeds from the concert benefit the youth jazz bands.

For information about Mile high Jazz Band performances and Jazz Extravaganza tickets, see milehighjazz.com or call 775-883-4154.

Mile High Jazz Band performances and educational activities are supported in part by a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, and by memberships and donations.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno.

